'Beauty Of Nature': Video Shows Animals, Birds Drinking From Same Tank | WATCH

A recently posted video features different species of birds and animals drinking together at a water source. Originally posted on Twitter by a user named 'Vibhinna Ideas', the recording captures an open to all water source and how it is shared by myriad species. Shared with the caption, “water. Air, sunlight and love connect us all”, the 1 min 6-sec video is now spreading the message of unity on the internet.

Shot from a vigilance camera, the clip begins by showing a man-made open water tank amidst a jungle. A kangaroo could then be seen approaching the tank to quench their thirst. Following which, a mammoth reptile enters the tank to drink from it. As the clip progresses, the tank witnesses more visitors including a group of black coloured birds, two kangaroos, three white coloured parakeets. The visitor's list keeps on expanding as more birds, from multiple species come to drink and even take a splash in the water pool.

Since shared, the video clip has caught everybody's attention racking over 170.6 thousand views. In addition, it has also managed to garner over hundreds of likes and comments. Meanwhile, a worried user commented, "I read that saliva of komodo dragon contains deadly bacterias that can be lethal. In that case won't the water also gets contaminated ? Can someone provide info on this ?". "They know how to share. Do we /" wrote another.

All humans should be taught Probability and Queuing theory as a mandatory course in schools. That would make them understand the process time, single server, multi server and the deadlock, resource utilisation patterns. Or common sense would also suffice. — Vivekanandan (@vivektweetshere) October 1, 2020

At any given point of time only one specie of animals are drinking water... That only shows that they are clever enough to visit this water tank when enemy animals are not around! They look smart and follow the laws of nature — Meena (@meenabg) September 30, 2020

No ! We don’t ! we humans invaded their space , their land , their territory! We need to invent / discover resources for all of us or we doomed ! — Atanu Sarkhel (@SarkhelAtanu) October 1, 2020

Here we can see the beauty of nature

These are animals who are not able to speak but show the attributes of sharing though when two rivals are together that can be problematic but what holistically we can see .... The power of sharing 🙏🙏🌎🌎🏵️ — Aarchie Kapoor (@aarchie_kapoor) October 1, 2020

We dont know how to share because we know how to 'store'. I wish nature had not gifted us this abilty to store, we could be happier without it. — Dr. Kavita Rane (@DrKavitaRane) October 1, 2020

