'Beware Of Ghoulden Retriever': Dog Dresses Up In Ghoul's Costume For Halloween

'Spooky season is approaching and it seems like Leo the golden retriever is all set to celebrate with his costume ready. A video uploaded on an Instagram account named ‘leothecream’ shows the golden retriever dressed up in his Halloween costume and it has left the netizens in complete awe. Leo has been dressed as a ghoul and the video has been uploaded with the most apt caption as it says, ‘beware of ghoulden retriever’.

Dog dresses up as a Halloween ghost

The very small footage begins with a caution message on a wooden door that read ‘Beware of the dog’. As the video progresses, we see the person open the door and lead us inside the area where the dog is kept. As soon as the door opens, we see the golden retriever sitting with his innocent eyes and wearing a white ghoul costume. Towards the end of the video, a message appears on the screen that says, ‘Boo’. Mesmerized by the dog’s innocence, netizens have deemed him as the ‘Cutest ghost ever’.

Uploaded on October 15, the video has managed to gather over 13K likes. "Wooah I'll watch out next time I open the door", wrote an Instagram user making a sarcastic remark. Another Instagram user wrote, "Oh gosh that’s the scariest ghost I’ve ever seen". Talking about Leo's cuteness, a user made a comment that said, "Whoa I jumped. So scared of the cuteness".

