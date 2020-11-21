Lion Tamarian Reunited With Mama By Good Samaritan, Netizens Adore 'look Of Gratitude'

There’s no denying that a mother’s gratitude after a reunion with an infant wandered off course is the most striking emotion, as is depicted by a worried Mama lion tamarin in this video. A tiny lion tamarin species monkey had separated from its mother and was lurking desperately when a good samaritan came to its rescue. The nearly 20 seconds emotionally impactful footage of the kind gesture was shared by the Indian Forest Officer Susanta Nanda on Twitter. The clip, in which a man can be seen reuniting the mama-baby lion tamarin, has earned the doer of the deed ‘great respect’ from the viewers. “Service to others is the rent you pay for your room here on earth,” Susanta captioned the video that has racked up close to 14.2 k views and umpteen virtual hearts in the comments thread.

As the footage starts, a tiny baby lion tamarin is seen stranded between a mound of stones. It sprints anxiously, unable to find a pathway to return to its mother, who, on the other hand, is seen searching for her little one. Meanwhile, a kind-hearted pedestrian spots the animal and stops by to help. He cautiously removes the stones, one each at a time, trying not to hurt the infant monkey as he pulls the scared animal out and keeps it on the surface for its mother to spot. While he waits, the mother lion tamarin races towards her little one, who sprints with tiny feet, equally fast to hug its mother. The duo embrace each other in a tight hug as the mother monkey is seemingly delighted and relieved at the same time, briefly staring at the man, appearing full of gratitude.

Internet in 'awe' at the reunion

The footage moved the viewers as they hailed the man’s Nobel act and being sensitive to the misery of animals. “Helping any living being which does no harm to a person is an investment which ensures guaranteed God blessings in return,” a commenter said. Many others called the moment when infant monkey united with its mama as “priceless”, and one that “melts your heart.” People thanked the good samaritan for coming to rescue in time.

Look at how that kid jumps into mother's arms....just as any traumatized horrified human kid would do after seeing his mother..



It's not the vessel but what's inside it that matters. All living beings are the same, just that language & lifestyle may vary. — WHITE KNIGHT (@Made_in_IND) November 19, 2020

That MOM's hug melts your heart❤. MOM's hug and her caressing hand on our head relieves stress assuring i am there for u,u are safe ❤miss my mom 13 years has gone by. — Padma_SundaraRaman (@padma_sivakami) November 19, 2020

Lion tamarin monkeys are tooooo cute 🥰 their babies are super tiny — Laxmi V (@truebluehighsky) November 19, 2020

Lovely 😊 — basant jain (@basantf) November 20, 2020

Melts my heart — Janet(Sparrow) (@19sparrow63) November 19, 2020

Lovely. Great care in time. — Shyam Sunder Tiwari (@sensorstech) November 19, 2020

