Bizarre Address On Package Leaves Internet In Splits, Reads 'Mandir ke samne aate hi...'

A courier company’s post about an unusual address on the shipping label of the package has left the internet in splits. Shared by the CEO Mangesh Panditrao of the mailing company ‘Shoptimize’, the image depicts a Rajasthan address that reads “Mandir ke samne aate hi phone laaga lena mein aa jaunga” (translates to call me after you reach the temple I will be there) as the delivery address that has not only left the logistics staff wondering but has sparked jitters of laughter across social media.

While the internet called the address honest written guidance for the staff basis Indian GPS on the shipping label, others shared instances when odd mailing addresses on the packages such as “what’s the point of address when the shipping will be cancelled” and “just find the landlord and hand it over” were spotted on parcels in India. The e-commerce companies usually request for the landmarks from the customers to be able to make the delivery hassle-free, however, the person spoken of here clearly wanted to cut to the chase. He asked the staff to simply call him at the temple and didn't want to explain his address in great detail. In a subsequent tweet, CEO Panditrao explained that it was “just another day in the life of logistics”.

Indian eCommerce is different. pic.twitter.com/EewQnPcU5p — Mangesh Panditrao (@mpanditr) July 7, 2020

"Bhut Bangla Shaitan Gali" as the address

“This not new, Indian Postal Service has delivered posts and parcels to such vague addresses,” a user wrote. “You had a tough task at hand,” said another, to which a third agreed, saying, “Yes, I remember things like 'mandir k peeche', ‘aspatal ki agli mein’ etc”. “We actually built a custom geocoding engine at Delhivery to handle cases like this (AddFix), at the time Gmaps would choke for about 20% of the shipments (100k+ per day),” a person employed at Global Supply Chain Management wrote. “It's like Bhut Bangla Shaitan Gali Smashan ke samne,” joked another. “What's in a name?" Shakespeare. "What's in an address" Indian customers,” said one other. “Church ke peeche,” prompted another.

@JeffBezos be wondering how would drones in the future deliver such demands 😂 — Shikhar Anand (@am_shikhar) July 7, 2020

@SuB8u for your kind attention - encore for a thread!! — Sushant (@sushants) July 8, 2020

The Indian hub for IITians Kota, and let’s call it a juugad! — rahul dora (@rahuldora) July 10, 2020

either this or that are Photoshoped pic.twitter.com/qFVURHOEst — Md Zubair (@MdZubai20783994) July 9, 2020

Don't worry the drone Hindi GPS interpreter will match it with its own GPS map and will right on the head of any jocker — iwincar (@iwincar) July 8, 2020

I found one with Hyderabadi Accent 🤣🤣 People are photoshopping the same image with different accents it seems. pic.twitter.com/9iN2PIRLz2 — Manoj Karn (@imanojkarn) July 9, 2020

In early 2000s I was very skeptical about Maps ever working in India. Amazing how it has worked out over the years. More hopeful about self-driving cars now :). — Sujeet Sanzgiri (@sujeetsanzgiri) July 8, 2020

