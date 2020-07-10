Who 'invented' Vada Pav? Tweet About 'inventor' Trends And Netizens Have Special Request

Vada Pav is one of the most popular dishes in the city of Mumbai. Recently, a tweet about a man named Ashok Vaidya being the person to have 'invented' this dish started doing the rounds on social media. Since then, netizens have been thinking about ways to thank and honour him for gifting the dish to the people of the city. Several fans were also of the opinion that a 'statue' dedicated to Ashok Vaidya should be erected in the city. Read on:

Internet is buzzing about Vada Pav creator Ashok Vaidya

Recently, a user on social media shared a picture of a snack seller, Ashok Vaidya. The social media user wrote about how there are several claims that he is the first person to have invented vada pav. According to the post, Ashok Vaidya started selling the product near Dadar station in 1966.

Vada Pav was invented by a snack seller Ashok Vaidya. He came up with a combination of Batata Vada and split bread. He started selling it near Dadar station in 1966. pic.twitter.com/xslgb24O6J — B.A.D Prit (@￣ρ￣@) (@TheGeniusStupid) July 8, 2020

As soon as this post hit social media, netizens were caught in wonderment after learning about the 'inventor' of vada pav. One fan also wrote how a 'statue' of Ashok Vaidya should be made in honour of his invention that has become a crucial part of every Mumbaikars' life. Another fan also added that it was not just Mumbaikar but should be honoured by every Indian. One netizen also spoke about there is no use of being in Mumbai if they have not eaten vada pav in their life.

Vada Pav (and neembu paani) was my staple food while I was in Mumbai. The food of millions of mumbaikars... The modest 'VadaPav' thanks to the founders/inventors 🙏🙏🙏💞💞 #modestVadapav #Vadapavisthebest

Thanks for sharing @TheGeniusStupid 🙏👏👏👍😄 — Shantalaw (@shantalasachin) July 9, 2020

*vadapav and chai, adrak marke — PoorCluelessStranger (@mangubamboo) July 10, 2020

Time write down his wiki — sha_sha_ (@shashankrga) July 9, 2020

A legend — Kudka (@workholic26) July 8, 2020

So now I got a name to blame for my cravings. — RAJ DEVARAKONDA 🇮🇳 (@rkdevar) July 9, 2020

A documentary tracing the legacy of Ashok Vaidya was reportedly made. The documentary was also screened at the JIO MAMI Mumbai Film Festival. In an interview with a news daily, Ashok Vaidya’s younger son, Narendra spoke about how his father invented the dish. He added that his father first set up the shop in the early 1960s. He added that Ashok Vaidya started by selling poha and vadas. However, he added, he decided to sell the vadas paired with a pav and some garlic chutney. Ashok Vaidya’s son revealed that the combination became a 'hit' and since then the dish has occupied a special place in the hearts of the people.

