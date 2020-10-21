68-year-old Maharashtra Woman Cycling 2,200 Km To Reach Vaishno Devi; Netizens Offer Help

A 68-year-old woman is travelling from Maharashtra to Jammu & Kashmir on a bicycle to visit the Vaishno Devi temple. A video has been shared by author Ratan Sharda, which shows the lady already on her way to Jammu & Kashmir in hope of a religious visit to the Vaishno Devi temple. The video shows an individual offering water to the lady, who looks absolutely determined to complete the 2,200 kilometres journey on a bicycle. The woman, who belongs to Khamgaon, Maharashtra and is cycling since July, travels only during the day time and tries to cover about 40 kilometres every day.

'We should support her'

Many users praised the courage and commitment of the sexagenarian and also wished her good luck for the long journey. "We have a timeless history of long teertha yatras. After all, Adi Shankaracharya, Gurunanak Dev, Jain munis travelled on feet 1000s of km. They were great purush. But, a 68-year-old, on her own for 2200 km is rare," wrote Ratan Sharda. Some also disagreed with people appreciating the old lady's decision to ride to Jammu & Kashmir on a bicycle and said that her relatives or children should have arranged for an alternative.

A 68 year old Marathi lady is going to Vaishnodevi on her own, alone, by geared cycle. 2200 km from Khamgaon. Mother's power 🙏💐😇 #MatruShakti pic.twitter.com/TcoOnda2Zg — Ratan Sharda 🇮🇳 (@RatanSharda55) October 19, 2020

The video that Ratan Sharda shared on Twitter has garnered more than 1,80,000 views and over 25,000 likes since being uploaded last evening. Many people urged in the comment section to support her journey from Maharashtra to Katra, Jammu, where Vaishno Devi temple is. "Reaching the destination by cycling is her ultimate resolve we should support her through another means... Like taking care of her fooding, night shelter n keeping track of her till she reaches Vishnodevi," one user wrote.

Salaam h jasbe ko..

Bhakti ki shakti ko sat sat naman..

Prarthana krta hu ki unki safar jld aur asaani se puri ho ..

🙏Jai mata di🙏 — vikas kumar kaser (@vikaskumarkase1) October 20, 2020

Khamgaon is my hometown!!! And I had no idea of this 😥 — Sona (@sawgirlnextdoor) October 19, 2020

She should be welcomed and given everything she needs for her journey at every city on her way. — 🇮🇳YK 🇮🇳 (@yktalks) October 20, 2020

Respects to her, I just wonder how her children wouldn't have arranged alternative arrangements, that is if she has children. — Agrawal_Doctor (@twihemant) October 19, 2020

