UK Cops Solve Mystery Around Abandoned Ceramic Elephants, Say It Was ‘gesture Of Kindness’

The mystery over a herd of ornamental ceramic elephants that had appeared on the doorsteps of some residents in St Helens, England, has now been solved. According to BBC, the 64-strong collection appeared on Vincent Street overnight between Thursday and Friday, leaving residents and police dumbfounded. However, now an elderly man has come forward and told the cops that he had tried to share his late wife’s trinkets to mark the first anniversary of her death.

UPDATE | The owner of 64 ornamental elephants left on doorsteps in #StHelens, an elderly man from St Helens, has attended a police station to collect the items & explained he left the elephants to mark the anniversary of his wife’s passing. Read more 👇https://t.co/hAwAmdOHLW pic.twitter.com/BFwYNMQmDc — MerPol St Helens (@MerPolStHelens) December 1, 2020

The unexpected arrival of the ceramic elephants had prompted residents to weigh in with their own theories and tall tales. The residents had speculated that the ornamental pieces could have been a “way for thieves to test” if someone is home. They had even said that in some cultures such as Brazilians and Chinese, elephants bring good luck, good health and are guardians of the home.

The mystery now, however, has been solved. Sergeant Andy Halfpenny, of Merseyside Police, said that he would like to thank those people who made the cops aware of the presence of the elephants out of genuine uncertainty about why they were there. He added that thankfully it has now been confirmed that the motivation was sheer kindness.

He said, "Thankfully it has now been confirmed the motivation was sheer kindness and the ornaments were left on doorsteps as a touching gesture by an elderly man in honour of his late wife who had collected them”.

Netizens say ‘sweet but heartbreaking’

Meanwhile, after the police shared that the ornaments were a gesture of kindness, several internet users flooded the comment section with heartwarming praises. While one user wrote, “I wonder if this poor chap has any family or friends? Hate the thought of him being alone on Christmas Day with no Christmas dinner. My first Christmas without my Mum this year. Would happily make extra dinner for him if needed,” another added, “Such a sweet gesture but heartbreaking”. One user also added, “Hope the lovely Gent, is ok, just heartbreaking”.

So glad the left elephants have gone back to the rightful owner..and that he wanted to share this moment in time with neighbours in his rd let's hope he can treasure them from now on — giles edwin bishop (@giles_bishop) December 1, 2020

Thats lovely. I hope someone is making sure he has the support he needs right now. — HRH Claire Dunkley👑 (@ClaireDunkley4) December 1, 2020

Aww bless him...I would have loved an elephant on my doorstep... hope you are ok sir xxx — Jo Taylor-Moulden (@Josiejo777) December 1, 2020

Oh my heart. 💔

What a beautifully heartbreaking gesture.

I hope that he has love and support around him. — Jo Phillips (@JojJojoelle) December 1, 2020

Aww, poor chap. I hope you’ve also enquired into his welfare over what is an immensely difficult time...Xmas...for many, least of all the recently bereaved. — Anthony Hall. (@BenPorRov) December 1, 2020

