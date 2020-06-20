Good News: From Dog Playing With Toy Car To Lemurs Showering Kisses, Read 5 Best Stories

This year, the mental and physical challenges for millions across the world have only escalated with each month. From the COVID-19 pandemic to Black Lives Matter protests, from assumptions of World War III to spike in natural disasters across the globe, many are calling out to "cancel 2020" or saying this year "doesn't count because we didn't do anything". With so much going on, people have expressed how the struggles with mental health have magnified.

Even Google had recently revealed that there has been a surge in the searches of ‘Good News’ that could cheer up the mood of people, some of whom still confined to their homes. Therefore, here is a compilation of five “cheerful” stories that are unique as well as uplifting. From dog playing with a toy car to lemurs kissing each other, these are five best from today.

Dog playing with toy car

An ‘adorable’ video of a dog playing with ‘Hot wheels’ has left internet users heart-warmed. The short clip shared on Reddit on June 20 not only shows the pooch enjoying the racing track game but it also shows a kid sitting right next to the dog laughing hysterically. While some netizens called the dog ‘smart’, others wrote that the kid has a ‘really good companion’ to play with.

Shop without shopkeepers

A national NGO My Home India, which aims at bringing emotional integration between people from different parts of the country, shared the story of “shops without shopkeepers”. The organisation shared an image of a shop of pineapples saying many shops are found without shopkeepers along the highway of Seling in Mizoram. Such shops are called “Nghah Loh Dawr Culture Of Mizoram” which means “Shop Without Shopkeepers”. The shops run on the principle of trust as anyone can take what the person wants and keep the money in the “deposit box” kept in front of the shop.

Trust is the basic ingredient of life.



Today, in this world we lack it a lot but North East India with various such examples restore our faith in humanity.

Lemurs showering kisses on one another

Social media is full of videos and images of adorable animals that netizens often visit to lighten their mood and find some distraction from usual divisive talks. One such video shared by an Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Susanta Nanda is going viral on the internet. The video shared by Susanta, shows two lemurs hugging and kissing each other in the most beautiful of the ways possible. The lovely video is garnering a lot of likes on Twitter since it was shared on the micro-blogging platform on June 19.

This lemurs pogo ends with sweetest kisses & loveliest hug💕 pic.twitter.com/CchbkjmjJs — Susanta Nanda (@susantananda3) June 19, 2020

Dog's 'epic' expression on wearing watermelon hat

Even though this year has been deemed one of the ‘most stressful’ by internet users, they have resorted to ‘cute’ animal videos to cheer up their mood. One such video showing a husky ‘unimpressed’ with human making it wear a watermelon hat has broken the internet. Not only thousands of netizens are sharing the video across the social media platforms, others tagged their friends saying it would make them ‘happy’. The video has already garnered hundreds of reactions with one of the Facebook user saying “love the dog’s expression”. Watch:

Baby elephant playfully kicks a man

Videos and images of adorable animals always tend to leave netizens heart-warmed and one such clip of a baby elephant kicking a man’s back has resurfaced on social media. Shared by IFS Officer Sudha Ramen on June 19, the short clip shows an elephant calf playfully kicking a man on the backside. The seven-second-clip was reportedly shot in Chaing Mai, Thailand. In the hilarious clip, one can see a man trying to take a selfie with a baby elephant. However, as the calf seemed disinterested in the photo, it playfully kicked the man on the backside with its hind leg.

Looks like someone has selfie-phobia#Elephant Calves are quite moody and absolutely playful.. Always stay at a safe distance. via HubNature pic.twitter.com/AbtC9StcgS — Sudha Ramen IFS 🇮🇳 (@SudhaRamenIFS) June 19, 2020

