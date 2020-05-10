Man Gives Netflix Password To His Boss, He Later Changes It To 'ours'

Amid the coronavirus outbreak as most people are confined to their homes, there has been a surge in the usage of online video streaming platforms including Netflix. Since it can be only accessed with proper subscription, a hilarious incident of when a Twitter user gave Netflix password to his boss to watch Tiger King has been making several rounds on the internet. Marcus D Luffy posted an image of his account on Netflix after he shared the password, and his boss changed the accounts to ‘ours’ and also added his kids. According to Marcus, his boss had 'lost his mind'.

At first, the incident angered the internet users who suggested to Marcus that it is ‘time to log out all devices’. However, since the post went viral across social media platforms, Marcus elaborated that he shares a ‘friendly’ relationship with his boss as they are not millionaires. Instead, he explains that they are owners of small firms and have always stood by Marcus whenever he has needed monetary assistance. Marcus also posted the image of the conversations he had with Kevin and told him to not ‘mess with account’ and changed the username from ‘Kevin/marcus’ to ‘King Marcus’.

I gave my boss my Netflix password so he could watch Tiger King and this man has lost his mind. His kids added their own profiles and he changed my profile to ours. Nah, fam pic.twitter.com/5wxbpf0K3H — Marcus D. Luffy (@MJohnsonFTW) May 8, 2020

'Loving the thread'

After thousands of internet users lashed out their anger on Marcus for sharing his password and asked 'why would you?', Marcus was motivated to share the 'real relationship' with his boss. He also started posting the conversations and other memes he shared in the past related to his seniors at workplace. Not only did the netizens confessed they are 'loving the thread' but many united to laud Marcus and Kevin for having a 'healthy' relation. One of the Twitter users also confessed that at first, she was furious but the post became 'most wholesome'.

At first I was so mad until I saw that this was the most wholesome thread ever 🥺 https://t.co/b4ixd5wQrM — Kelly H 💕 (@kellyh512) May 10, 2020

