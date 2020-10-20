'Straight And Happily Married' Man Wears Skirt & Heels To Work To Challenge Gender Norms

In an initiative to shatter the gender norms and masculinity stereotypes, an American robotics engineer in Germany and a dad of three wears pencil high heels and skirt to work because “clothes have no gender.” Mark Bryan can be seen attired halfway into women's clothing, as he pairs his get-up with towering heels and posts photos on his Instagram handle to break free from the gender role.

“I am just a straight, happily married guy,” Bryan explained in his Instagram bio, adding that he “loves Porsche’s, beautiful women and incorporating high heels and skirts into my daily wardrobe.” Dressed in suede boots, beige blocks, red stilettos, paired with a red pencil skirt, on other days plaid miniskirts, the 61-year-old aces the look straying away from fitting into a gender stereotype. Bryan’s way of dressing is aimed at neutralizing the “strong masculine imagery” of men that finds males’ portrayal of emotions, empathy, grief, modesty, etc as troubling by the society that largely discourages it. Besides, men that ‘act or behave’ like women were evaluated as less agentic as they were expected to appear strong and tough.

Netizens say 'you look amazing'

Challenging the cultural expectations, the man who prefers to dress up in skirts coaches football in heels and finds strappy stilettos or sandals for women as a great fit for men as “they offer a wide fit in most of their shoes.” In one post, Sharing his heels collection the businessman writes, “I think I’ve gone a little overboard with my addiction to Lost Ink shoes. These are great for men as they offer a wide fit in most of their shoes.”In one other photo where he can be seen wearing gorgeous black pencil heels, holding an umbrella on a rainy day, Bryan wrote, “After a 4 day weekend back to work on Monday. Half-day at home and half-day in office. Day 51 of somewhat working at home.” Okay, this has to be my favorite look so far,” a commenter wrote, appreciating Bryan’s inclusive look. “My inspiration,” said one other. “your suit is sharp,” said the third.

