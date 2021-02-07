IN PICS: Saharan Sand Turns European Cities Orange, Looking Like A 'Martian Landscape'

Quick links:
Although it is regular for winds to sweep dust to Europe, experts said that winds are stronger this year. This picture features Laman lake in Switzerland.
This happens due to a meteorological phenomenon which is linked to a powerful southerly airflow that brings spring temperatures. And a large concentration of Saharan dust suspended in the atmosphere.
As Saharan Dust transported across the Mediterranean, it turned the snow in the Pyrénées brown & made landscapes look Martian.
The 'unusual phenomenon' turns the swiss skies into beige hues. Netizens have taken the opportunity to share pictures of the same.
Using #saharadust and #saharastaub, people have shared snapshots from their windows. This picture was clicked in Stuttgart, Germany.
As tangerine dust continues to cover the European land, many on the internet are now comparing it to the martian surface.