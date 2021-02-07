Last Updated:

IN PICS: Saharan Sand Turns European Cities Orange, Looking Like A 'Martian Landscape'

Skies turned dystopian this morning after Saharan dust reached snow-clad mountains of Switzerland and other Southern European nations.

Written By
Riya Baibhawi
#Saharadust
1/7
MartinVetterli/Twitter

Although it is regular for winds to sweep dust to Europe, experts said that winds are stronger this year. This picture features Laman lake in Switzerland. 

#Saharadust
2/7
zoelbrs/Twitter

This happens due to a meteorological phenomenon which is linked to a powerful southerly airflow that brings spring temperatures. And a large concentration of Saharan dust suspended in the atmosphere.

#Saharadust
3/7
defis_eu/Twitter

As Saharan Dust transported across the Mediterranean, it turned the snow in the Pyrénées brown & made landscapes look Martian. 

#Saharadust
4/7
graveGardener/Twitter

The 'unusual phenomenon' turns the swiss skies into beige hues. Netizens have taken the opportunity to share pictures of the same.

#Saharadust
5/7
okanovic_d/Twitter

Using #saharadust and #saharastaub, people have shared snapshots from their windows. This picture was clicked in Stuttgart, Germany.

#Saharadust
6/7
tottoR/Twitter

As tangerine dust continues to cover the European land, many on the internet are now comparing it to the martian surface. 

#Saharadust
7/7
A_geitchlyufe/twitter

Photograph shows ancient buildings in Bern amidst skies glinting in orange hues. 

