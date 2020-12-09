Monolith In India Memes Flood Twitter, Netizens Show What It Would Look Like In India

The Monoliths mystery is taking over the internet as there have been several monolith sightings in the past few days. The first one was spotted in the US and a few days later, it vanished from there and was spotted in Romania. Now, the latest monolith has been seen at Compton Beach on the Isle of Wight. These sightings have started the monolith memes trend all over and Indians are now sharing memes of what would have happened if there was a monolith in India.

Monolith in India memes

Indian people have joined the bandwagon of creating monolith memes. The memes range from vandalized monoliths to couples scribbling their names on them and the results are hilarious. One meme shows Prabhas carrying a photoshopped monolith on his shoulder, while the other has a barber using it as a mirror. You can see the image here.

If monolith was found in India 🇮🇳



Memes 😂😂😂

Last photo highlight 😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/xpzOGmPO3k — Venu M Popuri (@BleedYelloww) December 7, 2020

The meme fest hasn't slowed down a bit and desi netizens are going all out to show what would have happened if these monoliths appeared in India. A Twitter user posted a very accurate meme, wherein there is a 'No Spitting' sign on the monolith, yet it is covered with spit marks, while also having a couple's name engraved on it. See the hilarious, yet relatable meme here.

if monolith appears in India pic.twitter.com/VBnDoLI7X7 — prayag sonar (@prayag_sonar) December 5, 2020

Another meme that has got everybody's attention is using the monolith as a cricket stump. With the craze of cricket in India, kids and adults use anything and everything as stumps and play the game. This meme shows a man standing with a bat in front of a monolith as if it were cricket stumps. See here.

Literally nobody :

Indians using anything for stumps : pic.twitter.com/aDxUaFFFZx — Bawaal (@iamBawaal) December 5, 2020

All these memes reflect how Indians would actually use a monolith if it ever appeared in the Indian subcontinent. From covering it with posters, dogs peeing on it, to using them as billboards for ads, Twitter users have thought of every possibility of what could happen to it here. The monolith craze is not just in India, ever since the monoliths have appeared in the US, brands are using monolith replicas to draw more crowds to their stores.

if monolith appears in India part-2 pic.twitter.com/ik2dfz6Vyz — CHEEKU 👉🥺👈 (@Okay_Bye___) December 5, 2020

If Monolith appears in India 🤣🤣🤣



RTs if you liked it pic.twitter.com/Jl95xO6YZ5 — Shubham Dutt (@shubhamdutt13) December 6, 2020

Image Credits: keepnaturewild Instagram account

