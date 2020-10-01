Last Updated:

MS Excel Tweets Hilarious Jibes At Self As Users Make Fun Of Its 'date Feature'; Read

MS Excel completes 35 years today; netizens make fun of the "date feature" but the official handle of MS Excel replies to them in a light hearted tone.

ms excel

MS Excel has completed 35 years of its existence and the official Twitter handle of the tool announced the event on social media. While several users celebrated the news and stated how helpful the tool is for them, there were many people who passed witty comments about the ‘dates feature’ of MS Excel.

But MS Excel did not stay a step behind and the official handle of MS Excel tweeted some light-hearted comments about the miscalculation of dates that occurs sometimes on the tool. This saw a number of netizens circulating the light-hearted tweets by MS Excel.

MS Excels celebrates 35 years

MS Excel is one of the most useful tools for Windows users and it is widely popular all around the world. Even though MS Excel is one of the oldest tools, the official social media handles of the tool are very active, especially on Twitter. The official Twitter handle of MS Excel announced that the tool has completed 35 years of its existence and celebrates its 35th birthday today. Check out the post below.

35 years of MS excel

As soon as the post went up on social media, netizens joked about how the tool frequently misinterprets some other inputs as a dates. Some other netizens pointed out that the tool more often than not miscalculates dates and makes unnecessary changes in the data. However, MS Excel joined the laughter club and acknowledged the comments by netizens by agreeing with them. Check out some of the comments below.

Another netizen used wordplay and shared a tweet in which the netizen wrote that from his experience, he would never suggest others to “go on dates with Excel”. MS Excel’s official twitter handle replied to the tweet with a gif. Check it out below.

Here are some more tweets from netizens who made fun of the dates feature of MS Excel. 

Even though there were many light-hearted comments about the bug that is not fixed in MS Excel, there were many who posted positive comments too. Numerous netizens wished MS Excel “happy birthday” and congratulated the tool for having completed 35 years. Check out some of those tweets below.

 

 Many other netizens expressed how useful the tool is in their lives. Several other netizens commented that the tool has helped them a lot in their work. Check out some of those tweets below.

Image credits: MS Excel Twitter

 

 

