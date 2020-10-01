MS Excel Tweets Hilarious Jibes At Self As Users Make Fun Of Its 'date Feature'; Read

MS Excel has completed 35 years of its existence and the official Twitter handle of the tool announced the event on social media. While several users celebrated the news and stated how helpful the tool is for them, there were many people who passed witty comments about the ‘dates feature’ of MS Excel.

But MS Excel did not stay a step behind and the official handle of MS Excel tweeted some light-hearted comments about the miscalculation of dates that occurs sometimes on the tool. This saw a number of netizens circulating the light-hearted tweets by MS Excel.

MS Excels celebrates 35 years

MS Excel is one of the most useful tools for Windows users and it is widely popular all around the world. Even though MS Excel is one of the oldest tools, the official social media handles of the tool are very active, especially on Twitter. The official Twitter handle of MS Excel announced that the tool has completed 35 years of its existence and celebrates its 35th birthday today. Check out the post below.

35 years of MS excel

As soon as the post went up on social media, netizens joked about how the tool frequently misinterprets some other inputs as a dates. Some other netizens pointed out that the tool more often than not miscalculates dates and makes unnecessary changes in the data. However, MS Excel joined the laughter club and acknowledged the comments by netizens by agreeing with them. Check out some of the comments below.

Don't really trust you with dates, so I would double check — Coder Loco (@coderloco) October 1, 2020

Another netizen used wordplay and shared a tweet in which the netizen wrote that from his experience, he would never suggest others to “go on dates with Excel”. MS Excel’s official twitter handle replied to the tweet with a gif. Check it out below.

From experience, it's better to never go on dates with Excel. — Goon (@DrunkenGoon) October 1, 2020

Here are some more tweets from netizens who made fun of the dates feature of MS Excel.

If this were accurate, this birthday calculation would be off by 2 days because of Excel bug. The funny thing is that bug itself was in Lotus 123 before and Excel refused to change it because they thought people would complain. And I haven't even gotten to all the date parsing bu https://t.co/hBoImW9QkF — Jacob Harris (@harrisj) September 30, 2020

Happy Birthday!🧁

Just please be more smooth with dates! 🙏🏼 https://t.co/q3XqNqbRVq — Siddharth Jain (@sidzen2007) October 1, 2020

I'm not sure that I trust this, considering that it still can't handle date formats properly. https://t.co/CPfkuiQqoR — chris - sᴉɹɥɔ (@newfangl3d) October 1, 2020

Are we sure it's actually Excel's birthday, or did it just misinterpret some other input as a date? https://t.co/vGOEIzGVBC — David Masad (@badnetworker) September 30, 2020

Is it 35, 31 or 39 depending which computer you use? — Mike Stucka (@MikeStucka) September 30, 2020

=if(today()=date(2020,9,30),"HAPPY 35th BIRTHDAY","HAVE A GOOD DAY.") — Andrew Sarcona (@andrewsarcona) September 30, 2020

Even though there were many light-hearted comments about the bug that is not fixed in MS Excel, there were many who posted positive comments too. Numerous netizens wished MS Excel “happy birthday” and congratulated the tool for having completed 35 years. Check out some of those tweets below.

Happiest Birthday!! Thanks for making life way much easier 🧡😘 — monicaOCT (@mrs_oktav) September 30, 2020

Happy Birthday best friend! — ישראל (@israel7721) October 1, 2020

Thanks best friend 💚 pic.twitter.com/R8sUAHJGhU — Microsoft Excel (@msexcel) October 1, 2020

Many other netizens expressed how useful the tool is in their lives. Several other netizens commented that the tool has helped them a lot in their work. Check out some of those tweets below.

Most useful and valuable application by Microsoft. — 🇮🇳AjayPremKaushalPareek🇮🇳 (@AjayPremKaushal) September 30, 2020

Happy Birthday excel, thanks for making my life easier as well as complicated at the same time. — Shalini (@iamshalu9) October 1, 2020

Image credits: MS Excel Twitter

