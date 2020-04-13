National Gardening Day 2020: Time To Pick Up Your Shovels & Explore The Art Of Gardening

National Gardening Day is a special festival that is celebrated each year on April 14, 2020. On National Gardening Day, gardeners teach people all about the art of home gardening and this day is meant to promote gardening as a hobby and to plant as many new flowers and trees as possible.

National Gardening Day 2020: Why is it celebrated?

Also Read | Classic gardening books which must be on every gardener's must-read listread

[Image by Markus Spiske on Unsplash]

National Gardening Day is all about the hobby of gardening. Gardeners all over the world show off their homemade produce and teach others about the perks of gardening. Gardening is not only beneficial for those who want to grow their own fruits and vegetables but it is also highly effective for those who want staying fit and active.

Also Read | Home Gardening: Four cost-effective types of home gardens that one must try

On National Gardening Day, people try to grow their own food and take up gardening as a new hobby. Celebrating National Gardening Day is a simple affair. All you need to do is look for a gardening guide book or a local gardening course that can teach you the basics. If you do not have your own backyard, you will also need to look for a community gardening area. Try to plant as many seeds as possible on this day. Do not forget to take care of your growing saplings after planting them.

[Image by Benjamin Combs on Unsplash]

Also Read | Gardening tips: What is the difference between trimming and pruning of plants?

You can also join a local gardening club in you are interested in the hobby. National Gardening Day was founded by Cool Springs Press, which is a leading publisher of step-by-step DIY gardening books. The day was officially recognised by the registrar at National Day Calendar back in 2018. Other than learning more about gardening and planting new seeds, people also share photos of their garden on social media.

Also Read | Home decor ideas that will help to keep your living space eco-friendly

Also Read | Activities for kids | Home decor ideas to keep your children engaged at home



Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.