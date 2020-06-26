Netizen Feels Venice Map Resembles SpongeBob's 'Thirsty Patrick', Internet Shares A Laugh

A man has managed to cause a stir on the internet after he spotted that the maps of Italy and Venice resembled a 'thirsty Patrick Star' from the popular cartoon television series SpongeBob SquarePants. Tron Madden took to his Twitter handle to share the image of the map of Venice alongside Patrick Star's image and captioned the post saying that the map had a striking resemblance to SpongeBob’s best buddy who lived under a rock in the underwater city of Bikini Bottom.

Instantly, the internet users poured in an assortment of reactions stating that “there's a SpongeBob reference for every life moment.” With more than 123 thousand retweets and nearly 690 thousand likes, the post launched a series of discussion as some said that “this isn’t a coincidence, king of Italy loved that episode so much so he designed Venice after that image,” while others were more curious about how had Madden managed to notice such a strange detail on the map.

“The real question is how on earth did you come to that conclusion?”, a commenter enquired. Further, people posted all sorts of hilarious reactions to Madden’s “funny” observation as one asked, “Why does Patrick need water if he lives in the ocean?” and another added, “Because he is in Sandy's dome”.

Take a look at the viral post here:

Why does Venice, Italy look like Patrick needing water pic.twitter.com/Py1WWhnMoI — Tron Madden (@madden_tron) June 21, 2020

User says “Life imitates art"

The commenter referred to Sandra "Sandy" Cheeks character who is an anthropomorphic squirrel that resides underwater with a diving suit. In the animated series, the duo has a strange relationship, as the two occasionally get rough with each other due to their difference of opinion.

In the episode, Tea at the Treedome, Sandy also helps revive Patrick and SpongeBob by creating aqua helmets and the two are seen laughing together. “Life imitates art,” wrote a user relating the interpretation of the map with the artistic vision of Madden, calling the discovery just a perspective.

You know the things shrinks do with the black blobs and they ask what you see — Tron Madden (@madden_tron) June 21, 2020

Damn that “puttana” is crisp 👌🏻😩 — ⒶⒼⓃⒾ - BLM DONATION COMMISSIONS OPEN (@ukiyo_isle) June 22, 2020

Looks fine to me pic.twitter.com/3wUYm6MsRz — Ainul (at 🏠) (@gaismdainul) June 22, 2020

thank god I'm not the only one — Nardo Polo (and rayman) Fanclub (@toast_logic) June 22, 2020

He has all the water he needs, now... — Wastrel (@DetournementArc) June 21, 2020

Kinda looks like a capybara to me pic.twitter.com/OE3CPXXXgM — nicolossus (@Tangentos) June 23, 2020

