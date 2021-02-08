Oatly Superbowl Commercial Might Be The Worst Or Best Ad Ever, Netizens Say

The SuperBowl weekend had kept fans across the United States, at the edge of their seats. The game was filled with thrilling moments and the power-packed performances by stars the likes of The Weeknd. However, many fans were caught off guard when an Oatmilk commercial aired during the ad break. The ad was by the brand Oatly and featured the company’s CEO engaged in a weird gimmick. Many fans took to Twitter immediately after they had seen the ad that had left many of them disoriented. Learn more about the Oatly commercial.

Read | Michael B Jordan stars as Alexa in new Amazon ad & fans couldn't be more thrilled

Oatly commercial leaves netizens disoriented

The Oatly milk commercial was hailed as either the best or the worst ad ever, as Twitterati pointed out. The Oatly Super Bowl commercial which was approximately 30 sec long featured Oatly CEO Toni Petersson, singing in the middle of a field about milk. Immediately after it aired, people either hated it or loved it. Some fans hilariously said that the marketing budget of Oatly must have been only $3, while another fan hilariously pointed out that Oatly’s investors include Oprah, Natalie Portman and Jay-Z but the company instead chose to have its CEO sing a weird song in the middle of a field. Here are some hilarious reactions to the Superbowl commercial.

Oatly's investors include Oprah, Jay-Z and Natalie Portman.



But instead it went with its singing CEO. — Dan Primack (@danprimack) February 8, 2021

the oatly guy helped armie hammer do the murders — Travis Helwig (@travishelwig) February 8, 2021

either they forced the ceo of oatly to do that or he wanted to and neither will make me happy — 𝗰𝗮𝗹𝗲𝗯 𝗵𝗲𝗮𝗿𝗼𝗻 (@calebsaysthings) February 8, 2021

The marketing manager of @oatly discussing the budget for making their Super Bowl commercial. #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/J0gOfZEQeL — Froggy 102.7 🐸 (@froggyonair) February 8, 2021

Has anyone told Mr. “It’s like milk but made for humans” Oatly CEO that humans actually make a milk for humans, and it is commonly called breastmilk? — Tessa Dare (@TessaDare) February 8, 2021

Haven’t had real milk in months but that Oatly commercial has me strongly reconsidering — Derek Thompson (@DKThomp) February 8, 2021

oh my god that oatly superbowl commercial was pic.twitter.com/avKr68mFLa — ⛓ alli ⛓ (@wowiealli) February 8, 2021

Read | John Travolta's Capital One Super Bowl Commercial

More about Oatly

On its official website, Oatly states that the company was founded back in 1990, with the sole purpose to make it easy for people to turn what they eat and drink into personal moments of healthy joy. The company is also aiming to reduce the reckless usage of the planet’s resources. The company was founded based on Swedish research from Lund University. It's patented enzyme technology copies nature’s own process and turns fibre-rich oats into nutritional liquid food that is perfectly designed for humans.

Read | Elijah Wood celebrates 'The Lord of The Rings' in new Super Bowl 2021 commercial; Watch

Today, the Swedish company remains independent and dedicated to upgrading the lives of individuals. It is also focusing on improving the general well being of the planet through a lineup of original oat drinks. The company operates out of the southern region of Sweden with Headquarters in Malmö and our Production & Development Center situated in Landskrona. The Oatly brand is available in more than 20 countries throughout Europe and Asia.

Read | Tom Brady T Mobile commercial with Rob Gronkowski called 'BANNED' loved by fans: WATCH

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.