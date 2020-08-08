Quake Hits Odisha After Kozhikode Plane Crash, Netizens Say 'each Day Of 2020 Is Disaster'

An earthquake of 3.8 magnitude hit Odisha's Gajapati and Ganjam districts on August 7, according to reports by National Centre for Seismology (NCS). The earthquake occurred at 7:30 am with an epicentre 73km West South-West of Berhampur. With all of these disasters amid a pandemic, the year 2020 has been catastrophic. Following this, a new meme trend has taken all over social media. People all over social media are posting images, following this meme trend. The meme which is called ‘What else, 2020?’ shows how the year 2020 has proved to be catastrophic. Pictures on social media depict the same.

'What next, 2020?'

Netizens took over to social media with this trending meme that includes various pictures, depicting their perspective of the year 2020. One user posted the picture of a stand-up comedian with his very famous phrase. Another person, included the novel coronavirus in his meme and posted it on his Twitter account.

#earthquake in Odisha 🤦‍♂️#2020worstyear can you give a little time to breath?😡



Meanwhile, Humans👇 pic.twitter.com/RW5DpaMPWD — Movie Mind (@wechannel6) August 8, 2020

3.8 magnitude Earthquake hits northern part of odisha

Le Odisha people after survived from flood, cyclone, draught,corona

#earthquake pic.twitter.com/8knlWdRc4M — Dev (@TrulyDev) August 8, 2020

#earthquake first earthquake, then Assam flood, then Mumbai flood , and now this

Mother nature like- pic.twitter.com/UtO9D3jNlV — sovan ghosh (@mysovan) August 8, 2020

Netizens are in splits after having a look at such hilarious depictions. They have taken over the comment section. While few are laughing, others are blaming this attitude for the entire problem. People have also made Retweets, giving their own depiction to the image.

Haha right — Subhi❤😇✨ (@Under_d_Cloud) August 8, 2020

This attitude, is the very cause of this. I have been destroyed by thinking like this From past 200 years.

- Earth — NILAY GADIA (@HUMAN_NILAY) August 8, 2020

It was just a while back that the '#2020 Challenge' memes flooded the social media. The trend used various photos from movies, and described how the year has been till now and how it might turn out it be. This soon turned into a meme fest on social media and now people have used their creativity using photos of cats, dogs and other famous personalities.

(Image Credits: Twitter/'WhatElse2020?'

