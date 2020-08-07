2020Challenge By Reese Witherspoon Sparks Meme Fest As Twitterati Describe Their Mood

#2020Challenge started trending on social media ever since Reese Witherspoon shared her original version of it. Using various photos from her movies, she described how the year has been till now and how it might turn out it be. The viral photo has started a meme fest on social media and now people have used their creativity using photos of cats, dogs and other famous personalities. Here's what this is about.

Reese's Moods as Months of the Year post sparked a meme fest on Twitterverse

After Reese Witherspoon's #2020Challenge, Twitterverse seems inspired to create their own. Many meme-makers have come forward to make their version of it using various kinds of images. Check out the tweets here:

My year so far. Thanks a lot 2020! ðŸ˜•ðŸ˜”ðŸ˜·ðŸ˜¡ðŸ¤¬ #2020challenge pic.twitter.com/8X1y9c1CjZ — Coconut Rice Bear (@coconutricebear) August 6, 2020

I did this for my cats insta.. Did I do it right?#2020Challenge #2020 pic.twitter.com/Rc7YEpz7Ik — Janni | Persist! âœŠðŸ¿âœŠðŸ¾âœŠðŸ½âœŠðŸ¼ (@KSJanni) August 6, 2020

What stage of Barney are you at during the virus? pic.twitter.com/1jdgHww9uK — ðŸ‘€ You REALLY are being monitored (@YMonitored) August 4, 2020

Y'all, how could I not make my own? #2020Challenge pic.twitter.com/pRb6oXR10O — Jim Slattery ðŸ³ï¸‍ðŸŒˆ ðŸ‡ºðŸ‡¸ ðŸ¦„ (@JimSlatteryDC) August 7, 2020

Welp @halleberry March I was confused AF. April and May was rough...and when I missed @essencefest in July...whew child. August is how I just look at the world. pic.twitter.com/neAWH0uBOP — ðŸ”®ShaundrieðŸ”® (@Shaundrie) August 7, 2020

Meanwhile, Reese Witherspoon had first started the #2020Challenge on social media. She used pictures from Legally Blonde, Wild and some more of her movies and television shows to make a meme of Moods as Months of the Year. Adding a caption to it she wrote, "Yup. #2020challenge". Take a look:

Image credit: Reese Witherspoon Instagram

Many celebrities hailed Reese Witherspoon for the hilarious meme. In fact, others like Anne Hathaway, Mindy Kaling, Cara Delevingne, Sofia Vergara, Mark Ruffalo and Jennifer Garner have come up with their very own ones too. Take a look:

The #2020Challenge seems to show how everyone's mood was at the beginning of the year to how it is now and how it is going to be. Most of these 'apocalyptic calendar' is created in a three-by-three photo grid. The calendar starts in January when everything seemed to be alright. However, the calendar ends in September as people seem to think this is when the year will come to an end.

In other news, the Emmy nominations for this year was revealed earlier. However, it is not what fans expected to see and seem shocked. Many like Reese Witherspoon, Kristen Bell, who fans thought were deserving, were snubbed off from the Emmy nominations. Taking to the social media, fans expressed their annoyance and anger at the same.

