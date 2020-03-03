Road Safety World Series India Vs WI Live Streaming, Preview, Pitch And Weather Report

India Legends face off against the West Indies Legends in the first match of the Road Safety World Series on Saturday, March 7. The Road Safety World Series Ind vs WI live game will be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The Road Safety World Series Ind vs WI live game will commence at 7:00 PM. Here, let’s take a look at the India Legends West Indies Legends live streaming details and Road Safety World Series preview.
Ready for the clash of the titans? @Sachin_rt's stylish cover drive or @BrianLara's powerful pull shot, whose game will dominate the @RSWorldSeries opener on March 7? Which legend will score maximum runs? #YehJungHaiLegendary🏏 #UnacademyRSWorldSeries #RoadSafety #RaveeGaekwad pic.twitter.com/6sglgQ0OO7— Road Safety World Series (@RSWorldSeries) February 24, 2020
The Road Safety World Series 2020 league will feature five teams — India Legends, Australia Legends, South Africa Legends, Sri Lanka Legends and the West Indies Legends. India Legends will face off against the West Indies legends in the first match of the Road Safety World Series at the Wankhede Stadium on March 7, 2020. The India Legends team include the likes of batting great Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag, Zaheer Khan and Yuvraj Singh. The West Indies legends boast the likes of Brian Lara, Shivnarine Chanderpaul, Daren Ganga and Tino Best.
According to Accuweather, the temperature is set to hover between 22 to 30 degrees Celsius. The conditions are expected to humid, while there are no chances of rainfall. There will be moisture in the air and dew will be a factor during the match.
The Wankhede Stadium is a den for runs and one can expect the sides to score 150+ in their innings. The Wankhede Stadium is known for its short boundaries and lightning-fast outfield. With the matches being played in the evening, dew will be a huge factor, meaning teams winning the toss will prefer to bowl first.
All matches of the Road Safety World Series will be telecasted live on Colors Cineplex and Colors Kannada Cinema at 7:00 PM IST. The India Legends vs West Indies Legends Road Safety World Series match can be also streamed online on VOOT and JIO TV.
