Road Safety World Series India Vs WI Live Streaming, Preview, Pitch And Weather Report

India Legends face off against the West Indies Legends in the first match of the Road Safety World Series on Saturday, March 7. The Road Safety World Series Ind vs WI live game will be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The Road Safety World Series Ind vs WI live game will commence at 7:00 PM. Here, let’s take a look at the India Legends West Indies Legends live streaming details and Road Safety World Series preview.

Ready for the clash of the titans? @Sachin_rt's stylish cover drive or @BrianLara's powerful pull shot, whose game will dominate the @RSWorldSeries opener on March 7? Which legend will score maximum runs? #YehJungHaiLegendary🏏 #UnacademyRSWorldSeries #RoadSafety #RaveeGaekwad pic.twitter.com/6sglgQ0OO7 — Road Safety World Series (@RSWorldSeries) February 24, 2020

India Legends West Indies Legends live streaming: India Legends vs West Indies Legends preview

The Road Safety World Series 2020 league will feature five teams — India Legends, Australia Legends, South Africa Legends, Sri Lanka Legends and the West Indies Legends. India Legends will face off against the West Indies legends in the first match of the Road Safety World Series at the Wankhede Stadium on March 7, 2020. The India Legends team include the likes of batting great Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag, Zaheer Khan and Yuvraj Singh. The West Indies legends boast the likes of Brian Lara, Shivnarine Chanderpaul, Daren Ganga and Tino Best.

India Legends West Indies Legends live streaming: India Legends vs West Indies Legends weather forecast

According to Accuweather, the temperature is set to hover between 22 to 30 degrees Celsius. The conditions are expected to humid, while there are no chances of rainfall. There will be moisture in the air and dew will be a factor during the match.

India Legends West Indies Legends live streaming: India Legends vs West Indies Legends pitch report

The Wankhede Stadium is a den for runs and one can expect the sides to score 150+ in their innings. The Wankhede Stadium is known for its short boundaries and lightning-fast outfield. With the matches being played in the evening, dew will be a huge factor, meaning teams winning the toss will prefer to bowl first.

India Legends vs West Indies Legends: India Legends West Indies Legends live streaming details

All matches of the Road Safety World Series will be telecasted live on Colors Cineplex and Colors Kannada Cinema at 7:00 PM IST. The India Legends vs West Indies Legends Road Safety World Series match can be also streamed online on VOOT and JIO TV.

Road Safety World Series: India Legends vs West Indies Legends Squads

India Legends vs West Indies Legends: India squad for Road Safety World Series

Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag, Yuvraj Singh, Mohammad Kaif, Abey Kuruvilla, Sameer Dighe, Ajit Agarkar, Zaheer Khan, Pragyan Ojha, Sairaj Bahutule, Sanjay Bangar, Munaf Patel, Irfan Pathan.

India Legends vs West Indies Legends: West Indies squad for Road Safety World Series

Brian Lara, Samuel Badree, Shivnarine Chanderpaul, Ricardo Powell, Tino Best, Suleiman Benn, Pedro Collins, Dinanath Ramnarine, Danza Hyatt, Ridley Jacobs, Carl Hooper, Adam Sanford, Daren Ganga.

