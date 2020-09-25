PEN15 Character Gabe's Storyline Is Winning Hearts; Netizens Call It 'relatable' & 'real'

PEN15 is a Hulu comedy series which is being highly appreciated by the audience for its original and comical content. The show revolves around the lives of two best friends, Maya and Anna, who are regular high school students, battling different adversities of adolescence. Netizens have specifically been feeling for the character Gabe, played by actor Dylan Gage, who has been portrayed as a closeted LBGTQ+ member.

PEN15’s Gabe has everyone’s heart

The character Gabe, from the newest fan-favourite show PEN15, has lately been winning hearts on the internet. After watching the show, a wide range of people had been feeling bad for Gabe since he did not have the most favourable conclusion. People have been speaking about how relatable Gabe's scenes are.

Most of the viewers of the LBGTQ+ community are of the stance that they went through something similar when they were in high school. Actor Dylan Gage is also being highly appreciated for portraying the conflicts of an LBGTQ+ teenager rightly. Have a look at a few reactions to Gabe’s storyline in PEN15 here.

Ok, I just want to give Gabe a million hugs!! #Pen15 pic.twitter.com/ePWpUotS92 — What The Elle 🌊 #BidenHarris (@Karl_Gray1210) September 20, 2020

I’m in love with Gabe’s storyline in #Pen15 this actor does his closet heartache so well 😫 — Shmashmortion (@lindachaversphd) September 20, 2020

Decided to rewatch the first season of #Pen15 after binging the new one and love all the little moments with Gabe that hint at his storyline in season 2 that I didn’t even think about before. — Ali Mattingly (@ThatSpookyAli) September 21, 2020

.@gabeliedman my heart bleeds for lil Gabe #PEN15 ❤️❤️❤️ — Ryan Case (@film114) September 23, 2020

People really love how authentic is Gabe's gay storyline in pen15 feels 🏳️‍🌈 . Love it so good .#PEN15 #LGBTQ pic.twitter.com/GVN3vbhwGi — taekook≮♡🏳️‍🌈 (@LoveMystaekook) September 25, 2020

Absolutely loved the Gabe storyline on season two of #Pen15 and this article accurately portrays the loneliness and self-hatred I felt in junior high and high school as a closeted teen. If you haven’t already seen the show it’s so funny, sincere and cringeworthy in the best way. https://t.co/JNPQ5q5sw1 — Marty (@MartyBoi91) September 25, 2020

The show PEN15 is being highly praised for showing the authentic side of high school. A number of Twitter users have pointed out how the characters are relatable, which is the strength of this web series. A few people have also lauded the makers for keeping every part of the series real and hilarious at the same time. Viewers have been enjoying PEN15 as it does not try to portray high school as a magical place that it isn’t. Have a look at how people have been reacting to the second season here.

I forgot I spend half my time watching #PEN15 with my hands over my eyes because the awkwardness is so familiar and triggering. — Josh Taylor (@joshgnosis) September 25, 2020

I can't recommend season 2 of #PEN15 any harder. Funny and genuine as hell. — Nick Coleman™ 🎼🎹🎤🆒🔪🍳 (@neckcoolman) September 25, 2020

This theatre episode of #pen15 is so real. So. So. Real. — Meredith (@MereMay87) September 25, 2020

PEN15 is a comedy web series that started in the year 2019. The second season was released on September 28 and has been the talk of the town ever since. The story of the series is about a few 7th-grade students who have been going through puberty and teenage in unique ways. The show has been jointly created by Maya Erskine, Anna Konkle, and Sam Zvibleman while the cast includes actors like Maya Erskine, Anna Konkle, Melora Walters, amongst others.

Image Courtesy: Dylan Gage Instagram

