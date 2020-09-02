What's New On Hulu In September 2020? See A List Of All The Films & Shows

With the launch of streaming services such as Disney+ and HBO Max, the American streaming company Hulu has many competitors. However, it looks like the streaming giant is prepared to face any kind of competition as it already posses a compelling line of TV series and movies. With original shows like The Handmaid's Tale, Castle Rock, The Act, PEN15, Ramy and etc, it seems as though Hulu has more than enough titles to entertain its large subscriber base. According to a report on What’s New to Stream Now hub, incredible films like 50 First Dates, Back to School, The Terminator and Slow Burn will be coming to Hulu in September. Here is a complete list of TV Shows and films which will arrive on Hulu this month.

What’s new on Hulu in September?

September 1

Mike Tyson Mysteries: Complete Season 4 Jeopardy!

50 First Dates (2004)

Any Given Sunday (1999)

Anywhere but Here (1999)

Back to School (1986)

Bad Girls from Mars (1991)

The Bank Job (2008)

Because I Said So (2007)

Carrington (1995)

The Cold Light Of Day (2012)

Cool Blue (1990)

Criminal Law (1989)

The Day the Earth Stood Still (2008)

De-Lovely (2004)

Demolition Man (1993)

Extreme Justice (1993)

The Festival (2019)

Hanoi Hilton (1987)

Harold & Kumar Escape from Guantanamo Bay (2008)

Harold & Kumar Go To White Castle (2004)

Hoosiers (1986)

The House on Carroll Street (1988)

I Feel Pretty (2018)

The Impossible (2012)

The Little Girl Who Lives Down the Lane (1976)

Love Is All There Is (1996)

Mad Money (2008)

Man of La Mancha (1972)

Not Another Teen Movie (2001)

Notorious (2009)

The Omen (2006)

Outbreak (1995)

Pee-wee’s Big Adventure (1985)

Pieces of April (2003)

Practical Magic (1998)

Rambo (2008)

Slow Burn (2007)

The Terminator (1984)

Things You Can Tell Just By Looking At Her (2001)

This World, Then the Fireworks (1997)

Twilight (2008)

The Twilight Saga: New Moon (2009)

The Twilight Saga: Eclipse (2010)

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 1 (2011)

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2 (2012)

Tyler Perry’s Daddy’s Little Girls (2007)

September 2

Hell on the Border (2019)

September 3

Middle School: The Worst Years of My Life (2016)

September 6

Awoken (2019)

September 7

Madagascar: A Little Wild: Complete Season 1A (Hulu Original)

September 8

American Ninja Warrior: Season 12 Premiere

Brother vs. Brother: Season 7 Premiere

September 9

Woke: Complete Season 1 (Hulu Original)

September 10

Prisoners (2013)

September 11

My Hero Academia: Episodes 64 – 76 (DUBBED)

September 16

Archer: Season 11 Premiere

September 17

The Good Shepherd (2006)

September 18

Pen15: Complete Season 2 (Hulu Original)

Sherman’s Showcase: Black History Month Special

Babyteeth (2019)

The Fight (2020)

Gemini Man (2019)

StarDog and TurboCat (2020)

September 20

The Haunted (2020)

September 21

The 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards: Special (ABC)

September 22

Filthy Rich: Series Premiere

The Addams Family (2019)

September 23

Cosmos: Possible Worlds: Special

If Loving You Is Wrong: Complete Season 5

September 24

Teen Titans Go! Vs Teen Titans (2019)

September 25

Judy (2019)

September 26

The Wilderness of Error: Series Premiere

September 28

Bless the Harts: Season 2 Premiere

Bob’s Burgers: Season 11 Premiere

Family Guy: Season 19 Premiere

Fargo: Season 4 Premiere

The Simpsons: Season 32 Premiere

September 29

Inherit the Viper (2020)

Trauma Center (2019)

September 30

Southbound (2015)

