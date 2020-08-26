Pewdiepie Reviews Craigslist Items, Shares Epic Throwback To 50M Play Button On EBay

Felix “PewDiePie” Kjellberg is one of the most popular faces on YouTube. In fact, the Swedish YouTuber has the second most subscribed channel on the platform with 106 million subscribers. The 30-year-old YouTube star recently posted a video on his channel titled Someone Is Selling My 50 MIL Award On eBay.

The video was uploaded on his channel on August 25 and now has close to 3 million views. In the video, Pewdiepie is also seen addressing his 50 million play button on eBay, while also reviewing various craigslist items on sale. Read on to know more.

PewDiePie has his own custom YouTube ruby playbutton for when he hit 50 Million Subscribers. pic.twitter.com/cHchBbv3T2 — PewDiePie Facts (@PewdFacts) July 1, 2020

Is Pewdiepie’s 50 million play button on eBay?

In his recent video, Pewdiepie talks about weird things being sold on Craigslist. At the beginning of the video, the YouTuber addresses how many weird things are sold on the internet these days. He gives an example of the time there were speculations that his 50 million play button was being sold on eBay. Pewdiepie is left in splits when he watches a video of an anonymous YouTuber announcing that his 50 million play button is being auctioned on eBay. The anonymous YouTuber revealed that Pewdiepie’s prized possession, the ruby play button had received the highest bid of £1 million.

The YouTube star had received his ruby play button in December 2016 when his Channel became the first on YouTube to cross the 50 million mark. He took to his YouTube channel at the time to express his happiness upon receiving the uniquely crafted ruby play button.

However, shortly after Pewdiepie received his play button, many fraudsters began attempting to trick his fans online by selling photographs of the statues for incredibly high prices. This confused many of the YouTuber’s fans. However, the executives at eBay quickly took action and all the fake listings were removed from the e-commerce website.

YouTube Ruby PewDiePie 50 Million Playbutton | eBay https://t.co/GbyQeigb2P pic.twitter.com/AD03wIPlUn — MorrisiMoe (@MorrisiMoe) December 19, 2016

Pewdiepie talks about his 50 million play button on eBay

In his latest video, the YouTube star used the hoax as an example of how many people sell straight-up impractical and absurd things. Pewdiepie then proceeded to talk about the American advertisements website, Craigslist. The YouTuber reviewed all the ridiculous items which were being sold on Craigslist.

The items included a door ram, electric cut off decoy and a red bucket being sold for $100. A seller had also listed his pet lobster for $50 on the website. Pewdiepie was left in splits when he read an advertisement posted by a man who claimed to be a ‘Professional crier at funerals’. As many as 14,500 fans commented on the video, drawing attention to various other ridiculous advertisements.