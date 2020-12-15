Positive News Of 2020: From App For Dementia Patients To Teen Envoy; 8 Inspiring Stories

Searching for a silver lining in 2020 can be challenging, however, even with a year filled with trials and tribulations, there were a lot of positive things that happened. No matter how bad a situation, there were always good to be found in some part of the world. From countless videos of people helping each other to stories that gave hope amidst the “dark times,” 2020 has definitely been the year of crazy and weird. Now, as we reflect back, here are some of the good news stories from across the world that restored our faith in humanity and kept hope alive.

Ireland teens develop app to help dementia patients

Three teenagers from Ireland have developed an app called 'Memory Haven' to help people suffering from dementia, a syndrome that affects memory, thinking process, and the ability to perform everyday tasks. The app recently beat over 1,500 other applications to win a prestigious international technology competition. According to BBC, the app has been developed by Nigerian-Irish teens Rachael Akano, 16, Margaret Akano, 17, and Joy Njekewe, 17.

Elderly man teaches children for free in Odisha

An aged man from Odisha is being hailed as the ‘real hero’ as he has been teaching children under a tree without charging a single penny for over 75 years. According to ANI, Nanda Prasty, who hails from Bartanda village, has been educating young kids from the Jajpur district. He not only teaches children but also the elderly at night.

Odisha: An aged man in Jajpur teaches children under a tree for free.



Bartanda sarpanch says, "He has been teaching from the last 75 yrs. Refuses any support from govt as it's his passion. But we've decided to build a facility where he can teach children in comfort." (26.09.20) pic.twitter.com/kSYOAkFvss — ANI (@ANI) September 27, 2020

17-yr-old girl appointed as Ambassador for UN’s Environment programme

A 17-year-old girl from Surat, Gujarat, was recently appointed as the Regional Ambassador for India by the UN Environment Programme Tunza Eco-Generation. According to ANI, Khushi Chindaliya, who is ‘impassioned about environmental conservation’, is determined to spread awareness about its safeguard. Under her newly appointed role, Khushi will be discussing what the government is doing to protect the environment and how education can help in conserving it.

Gujarat: Khushi Chindaliya, 17-year-old girl from Surat has been appointed as Regional Ambassador for India by United Nations Environment Programme Tunza Eco-Generation.



She says, "Impassioned about conserving environment. I appeal everyone to spread awareness to safeguard it." pic.twitter.com/sRhkLr5C1Z — ANI (@ANI) September 22, 2020

91-year-old embraces virtual teaching

Online classes amid coronavirus pandemic come with challenges, however, one 91-year-old professor is embracing virtual teaching ‘like a boss’. Facebook user Julia Krohn Mechling posted a photo of her father sitting in front of a computer and taking online lecture. In the caption, Mechling informed that her father has been a professor of English at The University of St. Thomas for 50+ years.

6-month-old become youngest to ever water ski

A six-month-old baby in Utah, US, has set an unofficial world record by becoming the youngest person ever to go water skiing. While taking to Instagram, Casey and Mindi Humpherys posted a video of their child, Rich, skiing at Lake Powell. Uploaded on an account dedicated to the toddler, the clip shows the infant holding tight to a metal bar while being pulled along the lake by a boat.

Lifesize replica of Gundman robot

Gundam is a very well-known and popular animated television series. It originated back in the 1970s and is believed to be the inspiration behind the very popular Transformers series. Recently, netizens were very excited after the Gundam Factory in Yokohama, Japan, took the decision to take the life-sized replica of the Gundam robot, named RX-78, for a ride. Standing at 60 foot and weighing 25 tonnes, the robot is the recreation of the fictional character Gundam, from the Japanese animated series of the same name.

Life-sized Gundam in Yokohama is now in testing mode.pic.twitter.com/51HVoraPb7 — Catsuka (@catsuka) September 21, 2020

Boy walks from Sicily to London to hug grandma and also raises funds for kids

A 10-year-old boy named Romeo Cox walked for 2,800 kilometres from Sicily to London in the United Kingdom in order to reunite with his grandmother and give her a hug during the pandemic. Romeo began his journey on June 20, along with his father Phil Cox. Romeo has also created a fundraiser on justgiving.com. According to the site, his mom runs REACT which is a charity that supports vulnerable refugees, especially kids and women. Romeo aims to help his mom fund a drop in and community center in Palermo.

Apple’s gender-neutral emoji

A gender-neutral Santa Claus is coming to town with the iOS 14.2 beta release. As part of its drive for greater digital diversity, Apple Inc has unveiled the new Santa emoji which will roll out with the iOS 14.2 update due in October this year. According to Emojipedia, the new update will include variations of people wearing tuxedo and veil. Earlier, Apple only portrayed a man wearing a tuxedo and a woman wore a veil. However, with the new update, tuxedo and bridal gown options will be available for both men and women.

Gender options for the tuxedo and veil wearing emojis are new in this iOS release, approved as part of Emoji 13.0 earlier this year. pic.twitter.com/M2bogZRgRU — Emojipedia (@Emojipedia) September 29, 2020

