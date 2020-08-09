Pune Police Share Video Saluting Frontline Workers Amid COVID-19 Pandemic | Watch

Pune city police on August 8 shared a video to pay tribute to all cleaners and healthcare workers who are battling the COVID-19 pandemic at the frontlines. The video shared by Pune police on behalf of Maharashtra police shows police personnel from different parts of the state saluting sanitation workers and medical staff who fighting the disease fearlessly. The video ends with Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh saluting all frontlines workers, including municipal staff, medical, paramilitary, and police for doing their duty amid COVID-19 pandemic despite all the dangers associated with it.

The video shared by the official Twitter handle of the Pune city police has garnered more than 4,600 views since being posted on Saturday. "Maharashtra Police salutes all the cleaners and medical staff. #CovidWarriors," the Marathi caption on the post read. The video is attracting a lot of praise from netizens who are flooding the post with appreciative comments as one user wrote, "And on behalf of the people, we salute our Poona police." Another user commented, "Thank you all."

Pune police's creativity amid COVID

Pune police department has been sharing creative posts for the past few months to aware people of the COVID-19 spread and what precautions they can take to stay safe. In one of the clips shared by Commissioner of Pune police last month, one can see an animated figure of coronavirus eating human figures with the help of a fork and a spoon. While the ‘humans’ can be seen running and shutting themselves inside their houses and shops, the coronavirus figure can be seen roaming around the animated city in search of ‘food’. The video ends with the ‘virus monster’ crying because of hunger and leaving the city.

