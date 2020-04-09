Quarantine Pillow Challenge: Instagram Users Turn Pillows Into Dresses Amid Lockdown

With millions of people around the world currently quarantining at home amid the coronavirus pandemic, casual clothing and comfy loungewear has seen a serious spike in popularity. People are choosing comfort over style. Amid this, the self- isolation inspired creativity is coming out. The newest trend that has taken over the internet by storm is the Quarantine Pillow Challenge. Internet is abuzz with the trend which involves people dressing up in pillows and nailing the just-rolled-out-of-bed look. Dozens of fashion-forward Instagrammers are flaunting their just-rolled-out-of-bed looks, with people accessorizing their comfortable clothes with designer handbags, high heels, and even some statement jewellery.

Others have added to their images by wearing their bed linen in an outdoor setting, including one Instagrammer who donned her pillow dress to pose on a rather fancy-looking balcony. One user said, “Stuck in between not wanting to get out of bed and wanting to look cute.” While another captioned it, "Fashion Pillow #quarantinepillowchallenge." Take a have a look at a number of people who have taken to the #QuarantinePillowChallenge.

Amidst the plethora of memes and media updates, there are also some unique challenges that get viral on social media. These challenges have brought a whole new perspective of our lives at home and also a way to let go of our boredom while stuck in quarantine. Have a look at these trending social media challenges that have become popular during the quarantine.

