Ranveer Allahbadia a.k.a Beer Biceps is a popular youth influencer and a Youtuber. Ranveer Allahbadia recently collaborated with one of the best-selling authors of our country Sudha Murthy. They both share similar thoughts on mental health issues and achieving lifelong goals. Sudha Murthy shared her inspiring journey as well as talked about the various issues of Gen Z's life and how to handle them.

Ranveer Allahbadia shares life-enriching lessons with Sudha Murthy

According to the media statement, the co-founder of Infosys Sudha Murthy talked about her inspiring life and her journey of being a supportive wife and engineering teacher in Ranveer Allahbadia's podcast. She also talked about her love for old Bollywood songs and her childhood memories. Sudha Murthy also discussed the various difficulties of her marriage as well as her way of coping with those obstacles. But, most importantly she talked about the simplicity of life and how GenZ is handling the pressure of this drastically changing life and staying stable and calm be it any situation. Take a look at Ranveer Allahbadia's podcast with Sudha Murthy below.

Later on, Ranveer held a Q&A session with Sudha Murthy where he took questions from his fans on Twitter. Fans asked several questions based on how to fight the inner demons, relationships, how to plan a career and how did she manage everything throughout her life. Sudha Murthy explained that she remains grounded and has no regrets no matter what the situation is which was even similar to the way Dr. Abdul Kalam behaved in his life. She then talked about the noble vision of Abdul Kalam and his wishes to change the nation.

About Ranveer Allahbadia

Ranveer Allahbadia has become an inspiration to many people in the young generation. Through his digital content and a unique sense of entrepreneurship, Ranveer has gained over 7.5 million followers on social platforms. Ranveer hosts a self-improvement podcast that is trending high on the Spotify podcast charts. Ranveer is also one of the guest writers of the magazine Aesthetic Indian which is India's first free fitness magazine. He has collaborated with many stars like Ayushmann Khurana, Priyanka Chopra, and Saif Ali Khan. He even collaborated with an international celebrity Arnold Schwarzenegger.

Image Credits: @beerbiceps

