Smriti Irani Shares Motivational Quote About Overcoming Challenges, Says 'it Can Be Done'

Known for her social media presence and quirky comebacks, Union Minister Smriti Irani recently took to Instagram and shared a motivational quote about overcoming fears becoming wise in life. On August 29, Irani shared a quote saying “I am strong because I’ve been weak. I am fearless because I’ve been afraid. I am wise because I’ve been foolish” along with a heartfelt caption motivating her followers to find their league and “pursue relentlessly”. Talking about how every challenge in life takes time to overcome but “it can be done”.

Smriti Irani wrote, “It takes a while to overcome your worst fears, it takes time for a damaged heart to heal, it takes time to find the strength to wrestle with fate... “

“it takes time but it can be done. So pursue relentlessly what many may feel is out of your league, for history is never made from comfort. It is carved out of broken bones, shattered dreams and unfulfilled desires,” she added.

Netizens overwhelmingly agree

Netizens overwhelmingly agreed with Irani's post that has already garnered over 22.3k likes and hundreds of comments. Several Instagram users commented about how it is the correct approach towards life and hailed the outlook promoted by the lawmaker. One of the netizens even lauded "true words" written by Irani in the caption while thanked the Union Minister for sharing such motivational posts amid these gloomy times of COVID-19 pandemic because "emotional struggles have escalated". Another Instagram user said he has been learning so much from Irani and she acts as a source of inspiration on a daily basis. Someone wrote, "You are my inspiration Maam".

