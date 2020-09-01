Smriti Irani Shares Life Lesson About Karma, Says 'it Is A Mirror’

Smriti Irani, who is known for social media presence and quirky comebacks, yet again took to Instagram to share a life lesson and to talk about Karma. On September 1, the Union Minister shared a quote saying, “You will never understand the damage you did to someone until the same thing is done to you..That's why I am here - Karma”.

In the caption, the BJP minister even wrote that “Karma is not a *****, it’s a mirror”.

Shared just a few hours ago, the post has already managed to garner over 23,000 likes and hundreds of comments. While several internet users agreed with Irani, others expressed their thoughts and views about Karma. On Instagram user said, "Do Good with others. You will be enlightened with your karma”. Another added, “Absolutely..even it's small or big... definitely it will appear like a mirror”. “Absolutely right dear. Totally agree with you,” wrote third.

Smriti Irani shares motivational quote

Meanwhile, Smriti Irani, a few days back, also shared a motivational post on Instagram with a long caption. The Union Minister shared a quote saying, “I am strong because I’ve been weak. I am fearless because I’ve been afraid. I am wise because I’ve been foolish” along with a heartfelt caption motivating her followers to find their league and “pursue relentlessly”. Talking about how every challenge in life takes time to overcome but “it can be done”.

Smriti Irani wrote, “It takes a while to overcome your worst fears, it takes time for a damaged heart to heal, it takes time to find the strength to wrestle with fate... “

“It takes time but it can be done. So pursue relentlessly what many may feel is out of your league, for history is never made from comfort. It is carved out of broken bones, shattered dreams and unfulfilled desires,” she added.

