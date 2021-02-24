'Spent Rs71 Lakh On Birthday Presents': This Is UK's Largest Family With 22 Children

With 22 children living in a 10-bedroom house, this is the largest family in the United Kingdom. Sue Radford and her husband Noel Radford are parents to 22 kids and they live in Morecambe Lancashire as per a report by The Sun. The last child the couple welcomed is Heidi born in April last year. Sue Radford told The Sun that they have spent around 71 lakhs rupees on birthday presents for the past 31 years. Sue and Noel run a bakery.

Couple having 22 Children

The family has shared many pictures on their Facebook page and also a video. In the video, the couple has revealed how they manage their big family. The family talks about the food, the lockdown period they spent together and, a lot more. A documentary has also been made on the family that will broadcast on a UK-based TV channel.

Managing a big family

The family has to spend a lot of money on buying food items as Sue and Noel said that they would need 48-56 sausages for one meal. The family consume 16 pints of milk and two to three loaves of bread each day. They use three tubes of toothpaste and 24 toilet rolls for a week. Sue Radford says there is a lot of household chores which she has to perform each day. Sue told The Sun that they have celebrated 288 birthdays over the past 31 years and have spent around 71 lakhs rupees on birthday presents.

