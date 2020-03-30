‘Swedish Guys’ Explain Importance Of Staying Indoors Through Bee Gees's Song; Watch

While the leaders around the world are urging people to stay home in a bid to contain the spread of coronavirus, a group of ‘Swedish guys’ tried to explain the importance of staying indoors through Bee Gees’ rendition ‘Stayin’ Alive’ with coronavirus-twist. The one minute 28 seconds video shared on Twitter has already been viewed more than 38,000 views and received hundreds of retweets and likes. Several people have also called the ‘Swedish guys’ “brilliant” and “genius”.

The lyrics from the video read, “Well you can tell by the way I wash my hands, I’m Corona free, won’t take no chance,” further explain the importance of staying inside and staying alive.

A bunch of Swedish guys

covered the Bee Gees reanimation song

and turned it into a health risk prevention song:



"Stayin' inside" 🎵🎶🦠 #coronalied #StayHomeAndStaySafe pic.twitter.com/gZAO02QcDF — Matthijs Pontier 💜🏴‍☠️ (@Matthijs85) March 28, 2020

While some people called the video ‘amazing’, one user even wrote, “worth a watch”. Another user even shared a GIF which said, “That’s a freakin’ great idea!”. One user said, “Bass dude chills and the pupper steals the show”.

Coronavirus outbreak

Meanwhile, the coronavirus, which originated in China in December 2019, has now claimed over 34,000 lives worldwide as of March 29. According to the tally by international news agency, the pandemic has now spread to 199 countries and has infected at least 724,592 people. Out of the total infections, 152,076 have been recovered but the easily spread virus is continuing to disrupt many lives. Major cities have been put under lockdown in almost all countries including Spain, and the economy is struggling.

