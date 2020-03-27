Hilarious Video Of Man Building Card Structure On His Nonchalant Cat Surfaces

Government lockdowns, work from home and self-quarantine measures have now become a norm around the world as it battles the coronavirus pandemic. However, all the chaos has lead people to spend more time with their families and pets resulting in a surge in online content. This comes as video of one man’s creativity with his cat has taken the internet by storm.

The clip which was recently posted on the social media webpage Reddit shows a man hanging out with his pet cat which lies lackadaisically on the couch. It then shows the architect build a structure from paper cards on the back of his apparent disinterest feline.

The video further shows him putting a lighter on the top of his creation and to the designer's credit, the structure successfully holds it for a few seconds before crumbling down.

The video has taken the internet by storm garnering over 28,800 likes and nearly 300 comments. Elaborating the cat's perspective, one user wrote, "Cats like: well this is my life now" while another asked," Does this apply recursively? Can we stack cats on cats?" Yet another user talked about a hypothetical situation saying, "My cat would've stared at me and batted at the tower without breaking eye contact, only to be startled at the cards falling all over him, which would cause him to dart off of the couch, very likely scratching me along the way, and then he'd sulk on top of the highest thing in the room and stare at me like it was my fault."

Cat-Human interaction

In other news, a recent video showing human and cat interaction has captured everybody's attention. The 25-second-long video was posted on Reddit on March 25. Captioned ‘Day 10’, the clip is now making netizens go ‘aww’.

It shows a passive-aggressive interaction between a human and his cat about the positioning of the window blinds. In the beginning, we see the kitty sitting on top of a sofa starring out of the window; probably thinking of the day its human would be back at work so she could finally have some me-time again.

Suddenly, the man in the video stretches his arm, from where he is sitting, to close the blinds. The feline is obviously shocked at this man’s audacity and does a full-turn with a clear ‘did you see what he just did?’

