TikTok Video Takes Internet By Storm For Its 'peculiar Detail', Watch

A TikTok video has been making several rounds on the internet and has forced people to think about paranormal activities due to an uncanny reason. A TikTok user with the name, “reubix-cube” had posted a video of himself dancing on the song Say So by Soja Cat. However, even though the user claimed to have been home alone, the post quickly went viral because netizens noticed someone peaking out of the stairs. The strange detail in the background managed to make some people, “thunderstruck” while others said that it was “staged".

Read - Kushal Tandon Strongly Feels The Need To Ban ‘TikTok’ In India

Reu, himself, even posted a reaction video of his own dance clip when he notices the peculiar change in the background where someone apparently looks directly at him from the back and then the structure quickly vanishes. Millions of people not only viewed the original video but also Reu’s reaction when he finally notices what thousands of people around the world have deemed as “paranormal activity”. One follower commented: "The amount of anxiety I have from this video. That's someone literally poking their head to look at you."

@reubix_cube reuploading bc tiktok just deleted the video. please don’t report i need answers!! you can’t see it in this video but check the original #paranormal ♬ Say So - Doja Cat

Read - Deepika Padukone Shares An Unseen TikTok Video Amid COVID-19 Lockdown; Watch

‘The audacity of people’

Since the video attracted the attention of millions, Reu posted a thank you message for all the users who stood by him and sent in supportive texts and asked to send in all questions so that he can answer then later. He then also registered “the absolute audacity” of people who are saying that the video was staged. He has posted two short clips of answering the people who had asked different questions after requesting to receive questions by his followers.

@reubix_cube had written, "Thank you to everyone who was concerned. I'm kind stomach sick rn and I was in and out of sleep all of last night.

"It's weird to have so much attention on me right now but I have been reading some comments and I'll address questions later on today."

Read - Joe Jonas And Sophie Turner Take The Couple's Challenge On TikTok

Reu even acknowledged that he is not calm during the entire process and has not slept since then. He added that he is “99 per cent sure it was a person”. While answering the questions, he said that he had not expected the video to be watched by so many people, and there is "so much garbage" about him making the video to become an internet sensation "while looking like that".

@reubix_cube answering some questions. i’ll be answering some more questions over the next few days. i will only be answering questions from dms on insta. ♬ original sound - reubix_cube

Read - David Warner Seeks Help From Fans After TikTok Debut Courtesy 5-year-old Daughter

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.