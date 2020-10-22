Twitter Limits ‘retweet’ In New Temporary Change, Netizens Launch Meme Fest Asking ‘Why?’

As Twitter introduced a new retweet system in an attempt to combat disinformation surrounding the US 2020 Presidential elections that limited the 'retweeting' option and encouraged users to post verified content, users launched a meme fest online not being able to decipher “why”. Informing the Twitter users about the new step it had taken, the microblogging site wrote that it had temporarily changed the Retweet function. In its new feature, the users could only comment to Quote Tweet or leave it blank and hit the Retweet button, however, this shortly caused confusion and resulted in an outpouring of hilarious jokes and memes in the comments thread.

“Thanks for making me think I had an aneurysm,” a commenter directed the opinion at Twitter’s new policy that he presumably couldn’t find meaningful. “But Why?” Another user intended to ask as he shared a dinosaur meme. “Literally who asked for this,” one other lashed out sharing a meme of an artist gazing with an aggravated look. “Y’all starting to act like Snapchat by making changes nobody asked for,” another commenter wrote in a hilarious comment. Meanwhile, several others enquired what prompted Twitter to limit the retweeting option as most people visibly found the new policy exceedingly inconvenient. “How do I delete my account?” Said one other.

Hey everyone, we made a temporary change to the Retweet function.



When you hit the Retweet button, you can either add a comment to Quote Tweet or leave it blank and hit the Retweet button. pic.twitter.com/SkkoqAqXsV — Twitter (@Twitter) October 21, 2020

Read: 93-year-old Woman's Obituary Asks Americans To 'not Vote For Trump'; Netizens 'will Honor'

Read: Black Bear Climbs A Tree And Gives Vocal Performance, Netizens Feel 'it Has A Lot To Say'

An onslaught of memes bombarded

Twitteratis started to bombard side-splitting memes, mocking fun at people that most would mostly tweet online. With over 45.4k retweets and 51.6k likes, Twitter’s post caused a stir online as people dropped jokes at Twitter’s “unnecessary features that hold absolutely no value”, which disappointed users millions on the internet. Some even pointed out that not being able to edit Tweet is the real cause of the problem as they begged Twitter with crying emoticons that they had never “asked for this.” I’m so confused,” a user wrote.

You had one job only one, an edit button not this pic.twitter.com/zdm8vrHZC0 — Xolani Malinga🇿🇦 (@Xolani_Malinga1) October 21, 2020

Seriously, it’s like l already make so many mistakes and now they want to change things that work just fine. pic.twitter.com/NZwHs9E1QZ — who?, what? (@pannlewis44) October 22, 2020

How will this help Arsenal qualify for Champions league? — WelBeast (@WelBeast) October 21, 2020

People who just wanna retweet stuff: pic.twitter.com/s8JixrKm43 — Sadie 💌 (@Sliim_sadie) October 21, 2020

are u lost baby gorl pic.twitter.com/iTC2iyjIok — ᴮᴱ ji⁷ ☪︎ (@seoktr) October 21, 2020

am i the only one who can still retweet normally lol



pic.twitter.com/kxoIdeD1Z4 — aaliyah :) (@ts1track2) October 21, 2020

Well if it's temporary, remove it and never even think of doing something like this again pic.twitter.com/a5Xmej1PbH — WORLD OF TINASHE (@WORLDOFTINASHE) October 21, 2020

Please verify me 👏🏽 it's for my school project 💔 pic.twitter.com/GRp02ztUzn — I G E J A ®🐶 (@CURVIN_IV_SA) October 21, 2020

Read: Powerpuff Girls Get A Brown Girl Edition With Desi Twist; Netizens Say 'killing It'

Read: Video: Doctor Performs Garba In PPE Kit After Duty Amid COVID-19; Netizens Laud Her Spirit

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.