Twitter Limits ‘retweet’ In New Temporary Change, Netizens Launch Meme Fest Asking ‘Why?’

Twitter revealed in a post that users could now only comment to Quote Tweet or leave it blank and hit Retweet button, however, this shortly caused confusion.

Zaini Majeed
As Twitter introduced a new retweet system in an attempt to combat disinformation surrounding the US 2020 Presidential elections that limited the 'retweeting' option and encouraged users to post verified content, users launched a meme fest online not being able to decipher “why”. Informing the Twitter users about the new step it had taken, the microblogging site wrote that it had temporarily changed the Retweet function. In its new feature, the users could only comment to Quote Tweet or leave it blank and hit the Retweet button, however, this shortly caused confusion and resulted in an outpouring of hilarious jokes and memes in the comments thread. 

“Thanks for making me think I had an aneurysm,” a commenter directed the opinion at Twitter’s new policy that he presumably couldn’t find meaningful. “But Why?” Another user intended to ask as he shared a dinosaur meme. “Literally who asked for this,” one other lashed out sharing a meme of an artist gazing with an aggravated look. “Y’all starting to act like Snapchat by making changes nobody asked for,” another commenter wrote in a hilarious comment. Meanwhile, several others enquired what prompted Twitter to limit the retweeting option as most people visibly found the new policy exceedingly inconvenient. “How do I delete my account?” Said one other. 

An onslaught of memes bombarded

Twitteratis started to bombard side-splitting memes, mocking fun at people that most would mostly tweet online. With over 45.4k retweets and 51.6k likes, Twitter’s post caused a stir online as people dropped jokes at Twitter’s “unnecessary features that hold absolutely no value”, which disappointed users millions on the internet. Some even pointed out that not being able to edit Tweet is the real cause of the problem as they begged Twitter with crying emoticons that they had never “asked for this.” I’m so confused,” a user wrote. 

