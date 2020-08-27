Good News: From 5-yr-old Saving His Mother's Life To Man's Unique 62nd B'day; Read Here

When the world updates consist of COVID-19 pandemic, racial injustice, protests among other things, people are more than ever are looking for encouraging news. Since the beginning of the year, the unforeseen circumstances have dominated the minds of millions across the globe. But, it has also paved the way for occasional kind gestures, unique songs, online trends and peculiar methods of people adhering to the new lifestyle amid the coronavirus outbreak. From five-year-old boy saving mother's life to a man celebrating 62nd b'day by running 62.4 kms, here are five best stories from today to dial down on the negativity.

5-year-old boy saves mother's life

In a courageous incident from Telford, England, a five-year old boy named Josh, did smart work to save his mother in an emergency. According to media reports when the little boy was at home, his mother, Caroline went into a diabetic coma. Rather than picking her, Josh spotted a phone number on the side of his toy ambulance and dialled 112 and then he was connected to a police communications operator, who helped him and his mother.

The quick thinking actions of a 5-year-old boy from #Telford helped to save his mum's life after he dialled emergency services when she fell unconscious. Brave Josh rang 112 - the number on his toy ambulance and the single European emergency number.



⬇️https://t.co/Gfa3NiDmCI pic.twitter.com/P4iPElViwZ

Man celebrates 62nd B'day by running 62.4 Kms

Jasmer Singh Sandhu AKA Flying Sandhu recently took to his twitter handle and shared how he celebrated his 62nd birthday by running 62.4 kms. This feat by Jasmer Singh Sandhu has left netizens surprised and impressed at the same time. Here is a look at Jasmer Singh Sandhu’s video.

Today I have completed 62 years of my life and on this occasion completed 62.4 Kms run. Still ahead of my age 😊 pic.twitter.com/Q7IjVgmWyP

Chennai man sets Guinness World Record

India bagged a new world record after a 25-year-old from Chennai solved the most number of Rubik’s cubes underwater. Illayaram Sekar attempted to beat the previous record of solving five Rubik’s cube underwater and succeeded, acquiring the title of Guinness World Record by solving six such cubes in a single breath. Sekar took two minutes and 17 seconds to solve the six Rubik’s cubes sitting inside a transparent tub filled with water while being overlooked by independent witnesses.

Toddler with Down’s Syndrome is new star of fashion campaign

A toddler named Eleanor Manton with Down’s syndrome is the new face of a children’s fashion campaign. She was discovered by a famous children’s clothing brand. The children’s clothing brand JoJo Maman Bébé shared a beyond adorable picture of the toddler happily posing for the camera on their Instagram account.

Vidoe of adorable duck feeding fish goes viral

Recently a video of a duck feeding a fish has been garnering a lot of attention on Twitter. It is interesting to note that ducks are the animals that actually feed on fish. However, in this video, the duck appears to be feeding the fish from its own food bowl. The bird picks up grains from its food bowl and then puts it into the mouth of the fish. This tweet has received about 1.3k likes, 418 Retweets and counting. You can check out the video here:

one word this video pic.twitter.com/usoybZ9OHU

