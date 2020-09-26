UP Memer Posts Photoshopped Picture With Alexandra Daddario, Actress Replies

A man from Uttar Pradesh created quite a buzz online after he was joined by actress Alexandra Daddario in his joke about their outing. Earlier this month, Akash took to Twitter to post an edited photograph that showed both of them together. Shared with #Couplegoals, the post caught Daddario's attention who immediately replied reminiscing the ‘weekend'.

Posted earlier on September 24, the edited photograph showed Akash along with the 34-year-old actoress standing in a grass field. While the actress could be seen donning a red and white, striped dress, Akash is seen in a mask pointing out at her as he clicks the photo. In the caption, he jokingly wrote, “Haters will say this is photoshopped” along with #coupleschallenge.

The hilarious post left hundreds of people in splits. In addition, it also caught the eyeballs of the top-rated actress who has starred in shows like True Detective and Why Women Kill. Replying to the post, she wrote, “This was such a fun weekend”.

This was such a fun weekend https://t.co/R7vpWA9CfH — Alexandra Daddario (@AADaddario) September 24, 2020

'Why aren't you wearing a mask?'

The fun conversation has left netizens amused with Daddario’s tweet amassing 139.4 thousand likes since it was posted. In addition, it has also racked up over 15.6 thousand tweets and thousands of comments. "Why are you not wearing your mask Alexandra...?," a user joked. Defending her, another added, "She is 6 feet apart it’s ok". Another wrote, "Now we Indians pledge to Flood your twitter with love, respect, marriage proposal may be". Read another comment, "It was photoshopped, that's obvious. Alexandra, I hope you had a blast. I just hope you didn't get lost in the tall grass."

Read: ‘Da Vinky’ Memes Jolt Twitter After Hungarian Duo Mispronounce Painter's Name

Read: Bill Belichick's Ripped Sweatshirt Look Is The Latest NFL Meme On Social Media

Thank you @AADaddario ❤️❤️

That's a once in a million moment🥺🥺🥺🥺🥺🥺🥺🥺🥺 I still can't believe it😍 — Akash_ (@BarnabasAkash) September 24, 2020

*economy going down, corruption at all time high, Covid cases rising*



Indians : — Pulkit 🔰 (@OleTrain) September 25, 2020

Social distancing!! — Donald Stewart (@DStewart267) September 24, 2020

😂😂😂 your moment has arrived 😝 — Varun Bhide (@LegSpinDrift) September 25, 2020

Read: Malaika Arora's COVID Meme To IPL 2020; Memes Of The Week That Will Give You Hearty Laugh

Read: 'Who Painted The Mona Lisa' Memes Leave Netizens In Splits, Check It Out



Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.