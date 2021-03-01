US: Colorado Pair Recreates Iconic 'Star Wars' Battle Scene With Lightsabers In Snow

Two people from Colorado recreated an iconic battle scene in the snow with lightsabers from the epic sci-fi drama series Star Wars. Star Wars is one of the most popular and followed film franchises in the world that is equally popular among children, adolescents, or even adults. From purchasing merchandise to social media accounts dedicated to the franchise, it has garnered a cult status. This viral video shows the Star Wars franchise's dedicated fandom. The video was tweeted by Robert C Stern.

After the video went viral on social media, several people tagged the original cast of the cult film, while others said it reminded them of the battle between Rey and Kylo Ren in Star Wars VII: The Force Awakens. Some even tried to compare it with the Star Wars sequels.

Image Credits- Robert C Stern/Twitter

Snow may keep most people inside their warm homes, but it did not stop these devoted Star Wars fans to re-create the iconic lightsaber scene. In United States' Colorado, two Star Wars fans took out their blue and yellow lightsabers and recreated a battle scene from Star Wars VII: The Force Awakens in the snow. Although the short video does not show the entire war, it has garnered popularity across the internet. As per reports, the video was recorded and posted on Facebook by a woman named Anghelie Elizabeth. It has now been shared widely on social media and one user Robert C Stern even tagged actor Mark Hamill from the Star War series on Twitter.

Over the years fans all around the world have re-created scenes and some of them have made parodies of the popular series. The most popular one Star Wars Uncut was produced, edited, and directed by Casey Pugh in 2010. The film Star Wars Uncut consists of 473 fifteen-second segments created and submitted by a variety of participants by giving it a shot-for-shot recreation. In August 2010, the entire film was made available for free distribution on YouTube.

