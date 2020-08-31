Venus Flytrap Kills An Unsuspecting Prey, Video Goes Viral On Twitter; Watch

A video of a venus flytrap that shuts its leaves when prey lands on it has been trending on Twitter. A Twitter user recently uploaded the video of the Venus Flytrap shutting. The video went viral on the platform as it shows how Venus flytraps catch their prey. Read on:

The Venus Flytrap video

The Twitter user with the handle name 'I Didn't Know That' uploaded a picture of a Venus flytrap shutting its traps on a prey. The prey, a caterpillar, entered the traps of the carnivorous plant. The plant shut its trap as soon the entire body of the prey was between the trap. The video was captioned as, ''How a Venus Flytrap snaps shut on unsuspecting preys''. Take a look at the video:

How a Venus Flytrap snaps shut on unsuspecting preys pic.twitter.com/WwfulTFRLi — I Didn't Know That (@lDidNotKnowThat) August 29, 2020

Reactions to the post:

This tweet received 37.4 thousand views in a day and was retweeted 298 times. Followers tweeted their various views about how they felt after watching the Venus flytrap snap its prey. A follower tweeted, "Never thought a plant could be this deadly or violent. Venus Flytrap is to the plants what a human is to mammals."

Never thought a plant could be this deadly or violent. Venus Flytrap is to the plants what a human is to mammals. https://t.co/349u6zqTuf — Nikkkks (@nikkidisha) August 30, 2020

Another one wrote, "An example of a carnivorous plant. In my Biology class, I didn't fully understand that a plant could prey on insects but watching this clip, I now understand perfectly well". This shows that the viewers have gained some insights from the video.

An example of a carnivorous plant. In my Biology class, I didn't fully understand that a plant could prey on insects but watching this clip, I now understand perfectly well. https://t.co/j6nLHuCnkj — Ugwu Ikechukwu (@ikechukwu_pat) August 29, 2020

A follower wrote, "Interesting how the trap waits until it gets all the way inside before springing closed". Some followers have mentioned that the video is disturbing. While others have mentioned that Venus Flytrap reminds them of some things in their lives.

Interesting how the trap waits until it get all they way inside before springing closed https://t.co/GbTM7DCWOZ — ⭕️🦎💚🌶 Ding 🌶💚🦎 (@dingfelder) August 30, 2020

About Venus Flytrap

Venus Flytrap is a carnivorous plant that is known for its unusual habit of trapping and digesting insects and some smaller animals. The trap shuts when the insects and animals touch the sensory hair of the trap twice within 20 seconds. It differentiates between a potential prey and a raindrop falling into the traps.

The leaves are 3-6 inches long and have blades with spiny teeth that can shut together when prey lands on it. The plant takes 10 days to digest prey and dies after 3-4 preys are digested. Unlike photosynthetic plants, the Venus flytrap uses animal proteins that are nitrogen-rich in order to survive in marginal soil conditions.

