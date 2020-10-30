Video: Grandpa Uses Vacuum Cleaner To Create Hairstyle, Bursts Into Laughter Himself

An incredibly adorable video of a grandpa styling his hair with a vacuum cleaner has gone viral. The clip was shared on subreddit ‘MadeMeSmile’, which describes itself as “a place to share things that made you smile or brightened up your day". Besides, the amiable hairstyle, it is the reaction fo the elderly man to his own action, that has made the internet go ‘awe’.

The nearly one minute video starts by showing an elderly man dressed in plain clothes standing in front of the mirror. As the video progresses, he could be seen picking up a vacuum pipe and blows his hair to create spikes as a part of his new hairdo. However, after a few minutes, the old man turns to the camera and bursts into laughter.

'His belly laugh tho'

Posted 16 hours ago, the video is now spreading smiles on the internet. Since shared, it has collected over 61,000 upvotes and lots of wonderful comments. “He’s most grandpa lookin’ grandpa ever,” shared an individual. “His belly movement with his laugh got me, idk why but it just makes everything so wholesome,” wrote another. “What a sweetheart,” shared a third. “That laugh... I love seeing old folks acting like kids. Warms the cold black dead heart,” posted a fourth. “‘Growing old is mandatory, growing up is optional’,” commented a Reddit user and the quote is reflected perfectly in this video.

While this incident was described as "adorably hilarious, another video has left people in splits. Shared on TikTok, it shows man making popcorn, one kernel at a time. In the video the dad can be seen putting kernels of corn into the frying pan one-by-one and after each individual kernel pops he is then seen using a pair of tongs to pick up the piece of popcorn that has pooped and place it in a large bowl next to him filled with a lot of popcorn, signifying that he has been doing this for a long time.

