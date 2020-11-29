Video: Largest Ever LEGO Set Unveiled, 'accurate Replica' Of Roman Colosseum Wins Internet

The Lego has officially come out with Colosseum and it is being considered as the largest lego brick set in history. Lego took to its official Youtube channel and shared a video, showing the entire process of the Colosseum being built. Not only this but the video also offers the best Lego sets from 2020 and gives us a sneak peek of the 2021 Lego set. The caption says, “Check out theâ€¯brand newâ€¯LEGO Colosseum in never-before-seen detail, look back at the best LEGO sets from 2020, and get a sneak peek at aâ€¯2021 set! It’s the perfect way to enjoy Black Friday from home!â€¯”.

New LEGO creation

The 2 hours 5 minutes long video begins by giving a glimpse of Rome and its history. “What is Rome”, says a voice in the background of the video as various drone shots of the Roman monuments emerge as beautiful visuals. As the video moves further, we see some of the most known lego designers being interviewed. Also, the video includes a trip to the lego store. The video shows the new creation of lego- The Colosseum. The video says that it consists of 9036 pieces and that makes it one of the largest lego sets of all time. Also, this is one of the most requested lego set by the fan community.

Read: New Jersey Man Creates World Record For Farthest Distance Walking On Lego Barefoot | WATCH

Designer of the epic set, Rok Zgalin Kobe, himself comes and addresses the audience. Kobe says, “It's amazing to see it after all the time that has been put on it”. On asking about the number of hours that were invested into the masterpiece, Kobe says, “I could not count the hours but I can tell that took most of the year”. To create a hype among the audience, the host of the video, along with the designer unboxes the massive lego Colosseum. The box itself consists of 4 huge boxes.

Read: Amazon Childrens Day Quiz Answers: Win Lego Classic Bricks Game Rs 10,000 & More

Accurate Replica of the Roman Colosseum âœ…

Largest ever LEGO set âœ…

Available to buy right now âœ… https://t.co/BHgnQQw55P #Colosseum #LEGOColosseum pic.twitter.com/PayPrlMlDi — LEGO (@LEGO_Group) November 27, 2020

Impressed by the video, netizens bombarded the comment section. Uploaded on November 27, the video has managed to gather 24.8K tweets. One Twitter user wrote, "Amazing. Just waiting for the Trevi fountain now". Making a request, another person wrote, "Please pleaseeeee do a Space Shuttle".

"It's the largest LEGO set ever*



*as of November 2020"



Reveal your secrets! — Kenneth Barrett (@kennbarr) November 27, 2020

Please add a James Dean set to your LEGO Art Series! ðŸ¥ºðŸ¥º — SassyBroad (@SassyBroad0101) November 28, 2020

I do love a good lego set, but please release more of the architecture range, I’m sad ðŸ˜ž I can’t afford this amazing set. — Chris (@cjstop) November 27, 2020

Impressive but too expensive! — Afrossi (@Gothano) November 27, 2020

The caption of the YouTube video includes some of the best LEGO retail exclusive sets. It read, "Availability may vary by region". The sets include- Police Station, Bookshop, Old Trafford, International Space Station, Fiat 500 and many more.

(Image Credits: Lego.build)

(Image Credits: Lego.build)

(Image Credits: Lego.build)

Read: What's Leaving HBO Max In December 2020? Check Full List Of Films & Shows Leaving

Also Read: 'Wonder Woman 1984': Gal Gadot Announces The Film Will Release In Theatres And On HBO Max

(Image Credits: Youtube/LEGO)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.