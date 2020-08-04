Video Of Cat Showing Off It's Boxing Skills Is Winning Hearts On Internet | Watch

A video featuring a kitty who is showing off her boxing skills is doing rounds on the internet. The kitty is named as Bruno Stumpkins and this video was uploaded on her own instagram handle. The video has left the netizens in complete awe.

'Boxing Champ!!'

Uploaded on August 3, the video has managed to gather 146 views. The video has been captioned as, “GETAWAY CHIMKEN DRUMSTICK”. It begins with Bruno standing on a marble floor, indicating that she is somewhere indoors. The frame also shows a person holding a stuffed top which is in the shape of a chicken drumstick. The person is rotating the toy at a full speed while Bruno stands on his hind legs, hitting the toy with his tiny little paws. The video ends when Bruno walks away from the toy and the person continues to rotate it.

The video has received a lot of love on social media. Netizens have bombarded the comment section, praising the kitty. While some find the toy cute, others are calling the kitty as a boxing champ.

This is not the first time a cat has gained attention from netizens. Few days back, a video of a pet black and white-furred cat doing Roomba for an evening chore amused the internet. Shared on Instagram the clip is captioned, “Evening chores” on the official account of cats named Charlie and Layla, the feline siblings. The uploader mentioned that the cat usually relishes its evening chore, like no other despite running into the objects. Curiosity gets the best out of the pet as much to its delight the Roomba doesn’t quit the rotational tour while performing the cleaning, inhaling the dust in the room. Interestingly, all the while, the cat manages not to tip over as it briefly stares at the device with astonishment while it makes the noise and flashes the green light.

(Image Credits: Instagram/Bruno.Stumpkins)

