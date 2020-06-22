Adorable Video Of Two Donkey Besties Is Winning Hearts On Internet; Watch

A clip of a donkey best friend duo fiddling with a band is melting hearts on the internet. Shared on Twitter by The Donkey Sanctuary the nearly 2-minute clip depicts the animals sharing an unbreakable bond as they play together and express care with gestures. The gentle, loyal creatures Flapjack and Horacio have amused the internet with their act of love as they remain oblivious of the owner capturing the moment on camera.

“Looks like they’ve been best friends for donkey years”, a user pointed out, while the others opined that the animals were extremely sweet, lovely, and indeed adorable to watch. Another user wrote that the donkeys made him smile, with one another agreeing that the footage was indeed heart-warming that perfectly summed up the feelings in animals. “I could cuddle them forever,” wrote a user.

As the two creatures bonded standing in the purported backyard of the home they are domesticated at, they refuse to be separated and seem exceedingly fond of each other’s company. The pair gives the impression like they have been friends and a source of comfort for each other for quite some time, possibly years. The companionship of the duo also makes one think that they have been raised in the home together. As the animals play with the band snatching it gleefully from each other they stick really close together and they obviously don’t like to be separated.

How adorable are best friends Flapjack and Horacio? 😍 pic.twitter.com/3qFNNHgvsR — The Donkey Sanctuary (@DonkeySanctuary) June 18, 2020

Read: Mayan Calendar Gets 'doomsday' Prophecy Wrong Again, Netizens 'disappointed'

Read: Woman's Creative Idea Of Swimming At Home Using A Rope Impresses Netizens; Watch

Best friends everyone needs

While the two animals cannot be vocal about their feelings the video depicts that they are definitely the best friends everyone needs. “Thank you for these lovely videos. They always make me smile. Very much looking forward to when I'll be able to visit Sidmouth sanctuary,” a user wrote. “Asking for a friend. Can I rehome them in my lounge room and do they chew expensive stereo speakers?” said another.” They are gorgeous! My mum had a donkey called May. She never forgot her,” recalled the third.

Looks like they’ve been best friends for donkeys years! — Stephen (@SJT_67) June 18, 2020

❤️ So sweet. — Patricia Stoughton (@stoughton_p) June 18, 2020

How lovely x I also support donkeys and horses and have just sent some used stamps to @BransbyHorses today. They so deserve our love x — Lisette Davidson (@Supersoniclady3) June 18, 2020

Absolutely adorable....🙏 — Julia Smith Grazian 🌱 (@GrazianJulia) June 18, 2020

🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰 — Morag Clarke (@moraggio) June 18, 2020

How I luv them - they just make you smile!!!! ♥️♥️♥️😋😋😋 They are awesome! 👏👏👏🌟🌟🌟 — Dutchy22 (@VanArienne) June 18, 2020

Read: Video: Stray Dog Helps Kindergarten Kids Cross Street Safely, Netizens Say 'adopt Him'

Read: Video: Caracal Beautifully Twitches Ears To Express Emotions, Netizens All Hearts

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.