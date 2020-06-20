Video Of Fish Performing Somersaults Takes Internet By Storm; Watch

A video of a trout fish giving ‘tough competition to the best gymnasts’ has taken the internet by storm. Re-tweeted by IFS Officer Susanta Nanda, the short clip shows a trout fish performing ‘somersaults’ in “Wahrew river, Meghalaya”. While calling it a ‘Saturday cheer’ amid such unprecedented times, the Twitter user Dharitri Patnaik shared the short clip on June 20.

In the ‘slo-mo’ video, one can see the fish leaping in and out of the moving river. It is believed that the trout fish usually jump out of the lake and somersault to catch flying insects such as dragonflies. While flapping its tail high above the water, the fish can be seen repeatedly ascending out quickly and then going back in the water.

What somersaults! The fish is going to give tough competition to the best gymnasts! Saturday cheer when the world outside is so sombre. @susantananda3 Source: WhatsApp pic.twitter.com/Ay5pOQCD5w — Dharitri Patnaik (@dharitri) June 20, 2020

Netizens stunned

Since shared, the video has garnered hundreds of likes several comments. While some called it ‘incredible’, others informed that the video was shot in Meghalaya. One Twitter user even called it ‘gajab’, which means amazing in English.

Zabardast, olympic kind off. — PROfarmer (@Profarmer9) June 20, 2020

Wahrew river, Meghalaya — Solomon J Syiem (@Solo_Syiem) June 20, 2020

Wahh gajab — Vinay (@vinayaaaaaaaa) June 20, 2020

Wow!!! Super high jumps and distant leaps ... And lands mostly flattish, rather than a nosedive (at least it looks that way 😉) 🤔🤔🤔

Amazing nature 🙌🏼😊 — @ulVaiद्य (@AttulV) June 20, 2020

