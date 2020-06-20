Last Updated:

Video Of Fish Performing Somersaults Takes Internet By Storm; Watch

Video of a trout fish giving ‘tough competition to the best gymnasts’ has taken internet by storm. From 'incredible' to 'gajab', clip leaves netizens stunned.


A video of a trout fish giving ‘tough competition to the best gymnasts’ has taken the internet by storm. Re-tweeted by IFS Officer Susanta Nanda, the short clip shows a trout fish performing ‘somersaults’ in “Wahrew river, Meghalaya”. While calling it a ‘Saturday cheer’ amid such unprecedented times, the Twitter user Dharitri Patnaik shared the short clip on June 20. 

In the ‘slo-mo’ video, one can see the fish leaping in and out of the moving river. It is believed that the trout fish usually jump out of the lake and somersault to catch flying insects such as dragonflies. While flapping its tail high above the water, the fish can be seen repeatedly ascending out quickly and then going back in the water. 

Netizens stunned 

Since shared, the video has garnered hundreds of likes several comments. While some called it ‘incredible’, others informed that the video was shot in Meghalaya. One Twitter user even called it ‘gajab’, which means amazing in English. 

