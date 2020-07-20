Video Of Man Dancing With Shark Sparks Anger, Netizens Call It Animal Abuse

A stunning video which shows a sea diver dancing with a baby shark has left netizens outraged. Shared on Twitter by a page named, ‘Welcome to nature’, the clip shows a man engaging in ballroom dance with a shark what seems a 'scared' and 'lifeless' shark. Since shared, the video has attracted flak from the online community who have asserted that it was sheer animal abuse.

The short video shows a well-equipped sea diver inside the lifesize aquarium. It then shows the man gleefully dancing with the shark as other fishes swim by. The clip finally shows the man swinging and turning while it holds the shark with its fins.

May I have this dance? pic.twitter.com/oQQzZQLBPH — Welcome To Nature (@welcomet0nature) July 20, 2020

Since shared, the video has been viewed over 38.8 thousand times. In addition, it has also racked up 3.4 thousand likes and nearly 900 odd comments. “Is this beautiful engagement or obscene exploitation? I have no idea. Let's roll with the beautiful engagement,’ a comment read. One user wrote,” it doesn't look consensual” while another added,” it doesn't look alive”.

'Meanwhile, shark dies'

doesnt look consentual — ACABRADABRA (@KhristKoopa) July 20, 2020

Meanwhile the shark slowly dies... — Claire Udy (@JapanNews17) July 20, 2020

I stop following this account once I see It likes circus without ethics — Victor herr (@olrichlou1o) July 20, 2020

How much do you bet it was drugged ? — Whoever (@Monsieur_Mazure) July 20, 2020

