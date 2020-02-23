'True Legend': Sachin Tendulkar's Airport Video Wins Netizens For This Gesture

Cricket is known as the ‘Gentleman’s Game’ and one of the pioneers of this statement has been Sachin Tendulkar. The Master Blaster terrorised opponents with his swashbuckling batting, but only his bat did the talking as bowlers were so awed that they rarely tried to sledge him. Like his non-controversial persona on the field, the legendary cricketer is also known for his humility off the field.

READ: Pragyan Ojha Reminisces Best Career Moment With Sachin Tendulkar And Reveals Future Plans

This side of Sachin Tendulkar was visible recently when arrived at the Mumbai airport for his journey. The former Indian captain was seen standing alongside his driver to collect his luggage, before setting it up himself and then carrying his own luggage.

READ: Sachin Tendulkar Heaps Praise On India Women's Team Post 'comprehensive' Win Over Aussies

Watch the video:

Netizens, who are familiar with seeing celebrities walking empty-handed and letting their employees carry the luggage, were impressed. One wrote how celebs do not even close the door of their car on their own, but here he was carrying his own bag. One hailed the ‘true legend’ and another termed him as ‘grounded’.

READ:Sachin Tendulkar Welcomes Pragyan Ojha To 'second-innings Club' As Spinner Calls It A Day

Not just that, an interesting bit about his travelling style was how he wrote ‘Tendulkar’ on his bags. A paparazzi had shared the video to show how it was important to have a distinct identification on a bag after Sonam K Ahuja had recently lashed out at an airline for losing her bags. Many netizens wrote how it was a good idea, and how it was important to put one’s ‘claim’ on it.

Some shared their own experiences of losing their luggage, while one had a fun take on it too, asking how one could apply for the job of the person who was carrying his other bag.

Meanwhile, Sachin, who is the highest run-getter and century-maker in both Tests and ODIs, recently made headlines for bagging the prestigious Laureus Award. The moment where his teammates carried him on his shoulders after the World Cup 2011 win, was adjudged the Best Sporting Moment of last 20 years. Apart from sportspersons, even film stars and politicians had hailed him for his achievement.

READ:Sachin Tendulkar Net Worth, Endorsements, Earnings And Laureus Award Win