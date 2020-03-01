Influencer's Dry Ice Pool Stunt At Birthday Party Leaves Three Dead, Including Husband

A pool party in Russia ended in a tragedy after three people died and seven were rushed to the hospital due to the elevation of carbon dioxide levels in their blood. According to reports, famous social media influencer Ekaterina Didenko and her husband Valentin Didenko were hosting a party for the former's birthday when the incident took place. As per reports, three people were killed after Ekaterina's husband unloaded 25 kg of dry ice into the swimming pool to create a dramatic visual effect intended to impress guests at the party. Ekaterina's husband was among the three people who died at the party.

Mishap at birthday party

Two other guests, Natalia Monakova and Yuri Alferov were also reportedly killed in the incident as it is believed that they were in the swimming pool when the dry ice was poured released. Ekaterina later shared the news with her followers on social media where she said that 'Valya is not with us anymore' referring to her husband Valentin Didenko. According to reports, Ekaterina is a mother of two and a popular Instagram blogger with over one million followers. Ekaterina is a highly qualified pharmacist and gives medical advice to her followers. She also offers tips on keeping medicines at home for personal use.

Dry ice is a solid form of carbon dioxide and it is used primarily as a cooling agent. While generally not very toxic, the outgassing from it can cause hypercapnia, which abnormally elevates carbon dioxide levels in the blood, if used in a confined environment or a poorly ventilated space. As per reports, the Russian Investigative Committee has launched a criminal case into the matter for causing death by negligence. Didenko recently celebrated her husband's 32nd birthday where she thanked him for providing technical support for her channel and being the brains behind her success.

(with inputs from agencies)

Lead Image Credit: didenko.katerina/Instagram