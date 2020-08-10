'Casual Entry And Hurried Exit': Video Of 'seagull Shoplifter' Leaves Netizens In Splits

A hilarious video showing a mischiveous act by a naughty seagull has left the netizens in spllits. Uploaded on the twitter handle named ‘Ziyatong’, the video has managed to gain 4.5M views. The video shows how the seagull picks up its meal from a shop and as soon as its mission is accomplished, it runs away.

The shoplifter

The 9 seconds video begins with the seagull entering a shop. It is seen comfortably walking towards a yellow pack. However, as soon as it gets there, it holds the pack with its beak and turns around. In the end of the clip it is seen rushing out of the door in complete haste so that nobody can take away its pack that has been shoflifted. Seagull’s body language adds humour to the video. The video has been given a very apt caption, ‘note the casual entry and hurried exit this is an experienced seagull shoplifter’.

note the casual entry and hurried exit

this is an experienced seagull shoplifter pic.twitter.com/WnIOkIsqfK — btw there's still a pandemic 💣 (@ziyatong) August 8, 2020

The video has garnered 368.8K likes and 94.8K Retweets and comments. Netizzens took over the comment sections making hilarious comments. People also Rewteeted the video with their own version of caption.

PO: Could you identify him in this picture? pic.twitter.com/rvOY1yQDKu — Will Forster (@4thMadHatter) August 9, 2020

Untitled Seagull Game — Mara “Get Rid of the Nazis” Wilson (@MaraWilson) August 9, 2020

Laughed out loud. — dan levy (@danjlevy) August 8, 2020

If this was a crow he would’ve been taken to jail https://t.co/HOq91Tu09L — Blade (@Fothousands) August 10, 2020

how can I train one of these to do this for me https://t.co/axYGEo3jCa — roger (@RogerLopez_Jr) August 9, 2020

Whistles as he causally walks up and steals his lunch..

😂😂😂 https://t.co/DvxuTxG42H — 28 Days Later (@VGKnightinArmor) August 9, 2020

So much respect for this guy. https://t.co/6Cx4uAYxOV — Jo Elvin (@jo_elvin) August 9, 2020

This is not the first time that a seagull video has gained attention from netizens. Few days back, a video of a man helping out a young seagull that fell out of its nest went viral on social media. The 17-second-clip showed a man holding a small plastic container filled with water. The baby seagull could be seen pecking its beak into the container and gulping water in the most adorable manner. The seagull could also be seen looking up again and again for ‘reassurance’. The heartwarming interaction between the man and the bird goes on until the very end of the video. The caption of the post read, “Helped a young seagull that fell out of its nest by giving water on my lunch break”.

(Image Credits: Twitter/ziyatong)

