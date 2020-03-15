Maggie The Dog Who Survived 17 Bullet Wounds Makes Her TV Debut In Britain

Maggie, the dog who was shot 17 times before being rescued from Lebanon made her television debut on an ITV show This Morning. Maggie, 5 was adopted by a British woman after an online campaign was launched six months ago to help the emotionally affected dog find a new home. According to reports, Maggie was found tied up in a box with her ear cut-off, jaw broken and eyes shot at close range.

Heart-touching

As per reports, Kasey Carlin adopted Maggie after she heard about the dog's story through the animal welfare group Wild At Heart Foundation. Carlin while talking to the press said that she immediately knew she wanted to adopt Maggie after going through her story on social media. Maggie travelled to the United Kingdom after having surgery in Lebanon. Carlin said that she was in tears when she saw Maggie for the first time at the airport.

Maggie has not just recovered from the wounds but she has already become a fan favourite on Instagram after Kasey started a page for her, which now has over 3,94,000 followers. Carlin on the show said that Maggie now visits Sussex University for therapy sessions and is working twice as hard as a normal dog to get up to speed. Carlin said that she often gets asked about the quality of life Maggie leads. But the opinions change when they see her play and run.

