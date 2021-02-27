Viral News Of The Week: Top 10 Viral Moments That Took Over Social Media This Week

Social media led to many news pieces going viral in no time. These news pieces as usual gave rise to a meme fest and led to several laugh riots. Some of the viral news include Shweta memes, Pawri Ho Rahi Hai trend and of course BTS. So here is the top viral news of this week.

Top 10 viral news of this week

1. Shweta memes

Shweta memes took over social media all thanks to a viral Zoom call video. This viral Zoom call video showcased a conversation between a girl named Shweta and Radhika. Shweta and Radhika were on a different call but the Zoom call’s mic was accidentally on, so her conversation with her friend was audible to nearly 111 participants.

Group members to #Shweta: mic on hai, Mic bandh karde, Koi toh phone karo do isse!!#shwetayourmicison

Le inner feelings:- pic.twitter.com/9l2WJRT8Sm — ...AÉ´υj... (@Its_hellraiser) February 18, 2021

2. Woman rants about returning to office

The COVID-19 pandemic led to most of the companies across the globe choosing a ‘Work From Home’ module for their staff. Now, that many offices are reopening, companies are requesting their employees to work from the office. This request led to woman talking about why she does not want to return to the office and prefers working in her pyjamas. Watch this video here.

Biggest fear of employees working from home. Watch till the end.ðŸ˜‚ðŸ¤£ðŸ˜‚ðŸ¤£ðŸ˜ pic.twitter.com/Qhuj9YeT8k — PiyushTweets (@PiyushTweets1) February 23, 2021

3. Wife of the Year

A couple’s video recently went viral on social media. In the video, a wife was about to kiss her husband while he was on an important Zoom call. The husband rejected the wife’s sweet gesture and later said, “what nonsense you’re doing? Camera is on”. Industrialist Anand Mahindra took notice of this video and nominated the lady for the ‘Wife of the Year’ award.

Haha. I nominate the lady as the Wife of the Year. And if the husband had been more indulgent and flattered, I would have nominated them for Couple of the Year but he forfeited that because of his grouchiness! @hvgoenka https://t.co/MVCnAM0L3W — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) February 19, 2021

Also read | Mahindra Calls Woman 'Wife Of The Year' After Viral Video Of Her Trying To Kiss Husband

4. Using mask to cover eyes

Industrialist Anand Mahindra is quite active on social media and every now and then his tweets go viral. Recently, Mahindra took to social media and shared a picture of a man sitting in what seems like a local compartment using his face mask to cover his eyes for a nap. He also wrote, “When you start looking for reasons behind the recent rise in COVID-19 cases in Mumbai. (This is one jugaad that doesn’t deserve any applause)".

When you start looking for reasons behind the recent rise in Covid cases in Mumbai...(This is one jugaad that doesn’t deserve any applause.) pic.twitter.com/3FbyNR7ClM — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) February 26, 2021

5. Manchester City joins ‘Pawri Ho Rahi Hai’ trend

Yashraj Mukhate’s newest viral hit, Pawri Ho Rahi Hai has taken over social media. Now, the song has even reached international football. Recently, Manchester City’s social media handle joined this bandwagon. After the team won a match against Arsenal and continued their 18 games winning streak. Take a look at this tweet here.

6. Jungkook’s blue hair

K-pop band BTS is known for experimenting with their looks. Recently, BTS’ member Jungkook dyed his hair blue. The ARMY could not handle this colour change. Soon, Jungkook’s new hair colour had taken over social media. Fans could not help but rave about it in their posts and tweets.

Also read | Jungkook's Blue Hair Look Goes Viral, Sends The BTS Army Into A Frenzy

7. Priyanka’s Chopra’s viral dress

Priyanka Chopra does not shy away from making bold fashion choices. But Priyanka’s recent outfit backfired and became a hot topic for memes. Priyanka Chopra herself found them funny and further shared these pics on her social media handles.

8. Jennifer Aniston’s vocal tic on FRIENDS

Jennifer Aniston became a household name due to her character Rachel Green on the hit sitcom FRIENDS. But a fan shared Rachel’s vocal tic on the show on a video platform and a Buzzfeed article further shared the word about the same. This vocal tic sent FRIENDS into a complete frenzy on social media. Take a look.

So according to BuzzFeed, people are just now discovering Jennifer Aniston’s vocal tic in Friends - the throat clearing one - and that Elizabeth Olsen is sister to Mary-Kate and Ashley.



I just wanna know what rock these people have been living under so I too can escape humanity. — Amit! (@LicenceToMock) February 24, 2021

Also read | Jennifer Aniston's Verbal Tic From 'FRIENDS' Goes Viral, Fans Say 'Its A Rachel Tic'

9. BTS’ V crying video

An old video of BTS’ V crying has surfaced online once again. In this viral video, V is talking about how he used to be bullied in school. In the video, V talks about losing all his friends due to the same reason. The story of an Afreecatv BJ (Broadcasting Jockey) also resurfaced online from 2015 where he is talking about V being his “service boy” and then using harsh language against the BTS member.

10. Gold Biryani

A Dubai based restaurant named Bombay Borough recently introduced their Royal Gold Biryani. The restaurant has deemed this biryani as the most expensive biryani in Dubai. The contents of this meal are all covered in 23 karat gold edible foil. Take a look.

Also read | BTS’ V Breaking Down Over Being Bullied In School In Old Video Has Gone Viral

Also read | Viral News This Week: Top 10 Viral Videos Trending Online This Week; Here's The List

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.