'Midnight Sun' Book Review: Fans Say They Are 'eternally Grateful' To Stephenie Meyer

Author Stephenie Meyer’s novel 'Midnight Sun' was officially released for fans on August 4, 2020. It is the fifth series of Twilight novels, which has created a lot of anticipation amongst readers. Midnight Sun retells the story of Stephenie’s bestselling vampire series through Edward Cullen’s perspective. After the official release of the book, Midnight Sun has generated quite a buzz on social media. Many fans have already read the 671 pages novel, while others are yet hooked to the book. Here’s how Twilight fans are reacting after reading the book.

Midnight Sun Twitter reviews:

A Twitter user shared that they have completed reading the novel and it is everything that they wished for. The user also shared that they were happy to read Edward’s side of the story. Along with it, they expressed that they are eternally grateful to Stephenie Meyer for creating a marvelous piece and releasing it amid the ongoing pandemic because it has given many a reason to be happy. Take a look at the tweet here:

I finished #MidnightSun It was everything I hoped for. I’m so happy we got to read Edward’s mind. I’m eternally grateful to Stephenie Meyer for giving us this peace of happiness during this hard time. Thank you Stephenie. Every page of this book was worth the wait. pic.twitter.com/O2LGcDFATm — |Kristen| MS spoilers (@bellaxkristen) August 5, 2020

Another fan was seen sharing what Edward thought when he saved Bella from the van. Expressing that she is loving every bit of it. She shared a photograph of the book.

THIS is what Edward thought as he saved Bella from the van?! I AM CACKLING. I LOVE THIS. #MidnightSun pic.twitter.com/2vUL1Szd9y — Jamie Jirak (@JamieCinematics) August 6, 2020

Another user, who is halfway done reading the book said that she is equally sick of the character Jessica as Edward is in Midnight Sun. For the unversed, the role of Jessica was essayed by Anna Kendrick. She is Bella’s best friend from college.

Im halfway through reading #midnightsun I'm about as sick of Jessica as Edward is. pic.twitter.com/gGpYJTcslj — Tom Nooks Hood🐀 (@missodessa) August 6, 2020

A fan said that they have experienced stealth, romance and nostalgia after reading Midnight Sun. They added that they have reached on the other side. Have a look at the tweet here:

I'm on the other side.#MidnightSun was 700 pages of stealth and romance and nostalgia and #loveiseverything. Going to recover and then onto #DearEmmieBlue and #VivaVoluptious pic.twitter.com/1dSst3qe28 — Emma Jordan (@dgtlwriter) August 6, 2020

A Twitter user also shared how they waited for the book since the time it was leaked years ago. Adding about being grateful, they wondered if their will be another whole new Edward version of the 'New Moon' movie. Along with it, a fan also urged everyone to read Midnight Sun. Check out the tweets here:

Last one, #MidnightSun is something I waited for since it was leaked years ago, i am so grateful we got it back. But as I'm sure we are all wondering I wonder if there will be an Edward version of New Moon. *Fingers crossed* — Gloria Giron (@gloriagiron92) August 6, 2020

I don't know who you think you are now but go read Midnight Sun. #MidnightSun — Godus (@AMEricanGodus) August 6, 2020

About Midnight Sun

Midnight Sun is a prequel to the Twilight Saga, telling the story from Edward’s perspective. Readers will get to learn about his past experiences and his journey as a vampire. The author previously abandoned the manuscript of the novel 12 years ago due to an online leak. She reportedly said that the “novel will never see an end” when the rough draft of the book leaked on the internet. Now the book has finally released.

