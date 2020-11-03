'What Does WFH Stand For?' Asks LinkedIn; Receives Witty Replies From Twitterati

During the COVID-19 lockdown that was implemented around the world, the majority of the world's working population was forced to work from the confinement of their homes as stepping out of the house was not advised. This resulted in a surge of people starting 'Work From Home' and it soon became the whole rage on social media too. There were a number of memes revolving just around the newly formed culture of people working from home and it became a subject to a cultural and professional shift of getting work down at home and holding meetings over Zoom or other video calling platforms.

Recently, LinkedIn, a popular professional social media platform, posted a tweet on their official Twitter account asking people the WFH meaning. LinkedIn wrote in their tweet - 'What does WFH stand for? Wrong (but professional) answers only.' This resulted in a number of Twitter users sharing their meaning of WFH. Check it out below -

What does WFH stand for?

What does WFH stand for? Wrong (but professional) answers only. — LinkedIn (@LinkedIn) November 2, 2020

The tweet posted by LinkedIn received an uproar of responses by professionals belonging to different fields sharing their own iteration of the term. While one user came up with the term 'Work For Humanity', another user wrote 'We Having Fun'. But the answers just did not end there as people started pouring in with a number of full forms for the simple Work From Home terminology. Check out the funny responses by people on 'What Does WFH stand for?' below -

Work for Humanity. That's what doing since the beginning of the pandemic. — Subhasree Ray (@DrSubhasree) November 2, 2020

Waiting For Holidays 😀 — Uzma (@DotsnlinesU) November 2, 2020

Water For Hydration.



Drink it up, bois! 💧🍶 — X Æ A-12 Cov-19 (@k0ol1) November 2, 2020

While the work from home model has become a meme on social media for many users, there have been specific studies from different countries around the world that have concluded that without the remote working model, the world economy would have suffered deeply. A Stanford-based economist, Nicholas Bloom had discussed the social impacts of the latest work from home model and the impact of the transition from a staple office model. Bloom's study suggests that the shift to remote working can be deemed to be historic as, without it, the lockdown in many countries wouldn't have lasted as the majority of people going months without work would make the economy suffer. Thus, no matter how funny and meme-worthy Work From Home is being termed now, it has been a saving grace for many.

